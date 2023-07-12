Share your favorite corn recipes

If the corn in the fields was knee-high by the Fourth of July, expect another banner sweet corn season from area farmers.

While the old, "boil it, butter it, salt-and-pepper it" recipe is a solid standby, what are the ways you cook and prepare sweet corn that are a bit beyond the norm?

Let us know below (or email life@postbulletin.com — subject: Corn), and food writer Holly Ebel may reach out to share your sweetest (or spiciest) recipe for corn on the cob.