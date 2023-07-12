Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Share your favorite corn recipes

Grilling fresh corn on grid
Grilling fresh corn on hot grid grill outdoors during picnic on green lawn.
stockcreations/exclusive-design - stock.adobe.c
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

If the corn in the fields was knee-high by the Fourth of July, expect another banner sweet corn season from area farmers.

While the old, "boil it, butter it, salt-and-pepper it" recipe is a solid standby, what are the ways you cook and prepare sweet corn that are a bit beyond the norm?

Let us know below (or email life@postbulletin.com — subject: Corn), and food writer Holly Ebel may reach out to share your sweetest (or spiciest) recipe for corn on the cob.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
