Sharing time, talents meets the challenge Jesus put out

Columnist Mark Nuehring asks what can you do this week that would be of service to someone else in a special way?

By Mark Nuehring
January 22, 2022 10:00 AM
Do you remember the Bible story of the rich man who approached Jesus and asked him, “What must I do to inherit the kingdom of God?” Jesus’ response stuns him: “sell everything you have and follow me.”

Jesus knew this man was too focused on his own wealth and needed to be challenged beyond himself. If you recall the end of this Scripture story, the man left rejected.

Jesus’ challenge for the “rich” man is also our challenge today. We may not think we are “rich,” but we are if we have a roof over our heads and food in our kitchen.

We all have a tendency to take a very narrow view of the word rich. We tend to think of celebrities living the good life with yachts and million-dollar homes.

I want to challenge that thinking.

There are people in this community who wish they had what you have. There are homeless people in this community who wish they had a consistent bed to sleep in, a home to return to every night and their own kitchen, with its old appliances.

Perspective is a very important ingredient in the happiness of life.

Jesus challenged the rich man to develop a bigger perspective. And he challenges us, too. We should not leave this challenge rejected, like the rich man did, but we should rise to the occasion.

As Christians, we are encouraged to share our time, talent and treasure with those in this community who could use a hand.

When you share your time with a non-profit or on a service project, you are sharing your richness. When you share your carpentry skills with Habitat for Humanity or your cooking skills with Family Promise, you are sharing your “riches.” Finally, when you donate financially to a good cause, you are sharing your “riches” with the broader community.

Jesus challenged the rich man to change his life’s focus. Our challenge may not be that big, but we should still see this Scripture story as an opportunity to set a challenge for ourselves.

What can you do this week that would be of service to someone else in a special way?

Mark Nuehring is director of faith formation at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. "From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders.

From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

