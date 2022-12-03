Sherry Irvin shows off her colorful life

Whether volunteering as a Rochester Chamber of Commerce Ambassador or in another capacity, Sherry Irvin strives to be a positive force in the city where she has found strength and purpose. Her mission, she said, is not to be well known but to be known for the good she always hopes to do.

After overcoming health concerns related to weight, child sexual abuse and alcohol addiction, Irvin is flourishing.

“I'm an officer in the Elks Club,” she said. “I am part of the Rochester Exchange Club. I'm part of the Rochester Community Engagement Response Team. And I'm on the sexual advisory board for the governor. Part of my thing is to be of service to others and to make our community even greater.”

Sherry Irvin on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In addition to volunteering, Irvin is writer in various capacities, including for print and as a blogger. “I love writing and I love writing about people and places in Rochester.” She added, “I've had my own podcast where I talked about abuse, addiction and recovery.” Irvin said that in sharing her stories about the gastric bypass surgery that allowed her to keep up with young sons and her 11 years of what she describes as life-saving sobriety, she hopes to inspire and empower others.

Please tell us a bit about your style?

I'm just as comfortable wearing a dress as I am wearing a piece of Harley-Davidson gear. I am also known to wear a lot of blazers, both because I like them and because of my ambassador work with the chamber.

It’s individual. I think I have my own style. I am the only person on the chamber with purple or green hair. I’ve had almost every color. That's been a huge signature for me. My mantra is you need to spread kindness everywhere. And I think my hair makes me approachable. People will come up and say, "I really like your hair." That opens up a conversation.

Does your eye makeup figure into your style?

I think my eyes are part of my signature too. I went to modeling school and I'm also a cosmetologist. So I know how to apply makeup and my eyes get noticed like my hair. I want to tell every woman that you need to play with color — find the best color and knock out of the park. Just play with it. When you do your makeup, don't limit yourself. Really explore color. It's an art form.

You said part of your approachable style involves being true to yourself or authentic. How do you accomplish that with clothing and accessories?

When I go shopping, I mix and match things. I do wear a lot of black, which I think is classy and classic. I always have that Coco Chanel thought of "Wear what you want and make it yours." You can't go wrong when you're wearing a little black dress. But then I do like to incorporate color. When I go into a store, if I see something that kind of catches my eye, I’ll try to buy it. I use color and accessories to jazz up an outfit. I like to wear chokers and earrings. You can make any outfit work for you if you know how to accessorize it.

Anyone in particular inspire your style?

My absolute icon is Cher. I was actually named after her. I had really long hair like Cher. I had my hair spiraled like her. I actually kind of looked like Cher back in the day. She’s timeless. ... And I love the fact that she's always rebranded herself. That's kind of what I have done and do. Life is constantly ebbing and flowing and you need to kind of go with it. But at the same time, you can still keep the authentic you.

Sherry Irvin on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What should every woman have as part of her style package?

A black dress. I think a blazer because you never know when you need to go to that business meeting. And you should also always have a pair of stylish jeans. … One thing that I never leave the house without is lipstick. I never let anybody see me without it. With my eyes, I have cheated a little. About maybe 15 years ago, I had my eyeliner tattooed. But I still have to take lipstick.

Please fill us in on shopping?

I've always kind of liked buying clothes, but mostly buying them on a dime. I’m a consignment shopper. And I'll admit, I'm a Walmart girl. I don't believe in spending a bloody fortune to put together a look. And you don't have to. … I love Refashion here. As much as I love going to Macy's or Nordstrom, let's face it, many of us live paycheck to paycheck. Sometimes you have to weigh it out and ask "Do I want that or need that? And do I need to pay a bill instead?"

We haven’t covered footwear. Where are you with heels and boots?

I'm 56 years old. I once wore tennis shoes a lot. But now I think more about the black business shoe and black boots. I absolutely love boots in the wintertime — long thigh-high boots and ankle. I like utility boots too.

Do you have a favorite style season?

Summer. There’s just something about summer. I love wearing sundresses. I love wearing swimsuits. I love summer florals. I love the colors you find.

With winter weather here, do you have a favorite coat?

I do. I love trench coats. In fact, my favorite coat is from my dad. When my dad wore it, it was in the ‘50s. ... The coat has fur and is longer.

Parting thoughts?

Don’t let anybody dim your shine. You are who you are. In a world of Cheerios, I'm a Fruit Loop. I'm not everybody's cup of tea. And I drink coffee. None of us are completely alike. You just need to be who you are and own it.

