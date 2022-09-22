We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Shofar at Kutzky Park marks beginning of Jewish High Holidays

A 30-minute program gives observant Jews easy way to observe the holiest of their holidays

shofar.jpg
Rabbi Shloime Greene, a leader of the Chabad of Southern Minnesota, demonstrates blowing a ram’s horn shofar Sept. 14, 2020.
Post Bulletin file
John Molseed
By John Molseed
September 22, 2022 01:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Chabad of Southern Minnesota is inviting the public to join in Jewish High Holidays observations.

A Community Tashlich and Shofar Service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at Kutzky Park near the park playground.

Also Read
Drone - Soldiers Field Park (copy)
Local
Soldiers Field Park, rapid transit are big spends in plan for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds for 2023
State board approves spending plan that includes upgrades to city park and work moving toward downtown transit project.
September 22, 2022 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220922_120734.jpg
Business
New York company purchased Med City self-storage center for $6.02 million
Life Storage, Inc., under the clinical corporate name of SH-7003-7005 LLC, recently purchased a 70,000-square-foot self-storage complex at 3100 Seventh St. NW for $6.02 million. That’s the 58-year-old building that previously housed the Larson family’s long-time Trade Mart Furniture Center business.
September 22, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The Tashlich is a Rosh Hashanah prayer and ritual of casting away sins that is typically performed near a flowing body of water.

The sounding of the shofar, a ram horn, will follow the prayer.

The program is a shortened 30-minute public event for people who might not be able to attend full Rosh Hashanah services, said Rabbi Shloime Greene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing the shofar sound is the most important deed, or mitzvah, Jews perform in a given year, Greene said. That’s because it’s the only holiday mitzvah in which a blessing is said.

While the ritual itself is important, the thought put behind the actions is what counts, Greene said. The short public program is a way for Jews of all persuasion and background to observe the holiday and help remove any barriers people might have in doing so, Greene said.

However, it’s the thought behind the actions that counts, he added.

Don't miss these stories
JDA_3135.jpg
Local
Lourdes High School report of an active shooting was 'swatting' incident, police say
Both Lourdes High School and Mayo High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning, with reports of an active shooter. The Lourdes call was determined to be a hoax "swatting" incident, and the report at Mayo was determined to be a law enforcement official responding to the Lourdes call.
September 21, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Park board.jpg
Local
Golf advocates make their case to Rochester Park Board
Public hearing seeking comments on city-run golf saw majority of voices seeking to maintain four courses, with many speakers stating they would be willing to pay more.
September 20, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Business
Childhood friends take reins of one of Rochester's 'hidden gems,' Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1643 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza. The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005.
September 20, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“There’s an intention,” Greene said. “The idea is, we live for this moment.”

Rosh Hashanah is observed this year beginning sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25 through nightfall on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Yom Kippur begins Tuesday, Oct. 4 at sundown until nightfall on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERFAITH
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
101821-EDUCATION-FORUM-0132.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools raises pay for paraprofessionals and nurses
The pay increases for paraprofessionals and school nurses come at a time when the school district is under a lot of scrutiny for its budget.
September 22, 2022 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 22, 2022 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Walz: Statewide 'swatting' shows need for gun safety, mental health funding
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 22, 2022 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
329d6650b2f07f7d92465b2f81fa5d8b.jpg
Sports
How a Mayo High School grad paved way for Minor League Baseball players to earn a living wage
Aaron Senne was one of the best high school baseball players Rochester had ever seen. 16 years after graduating from Mayo High School and nine years after retiring from his professional career, Senne is now in the settlement phase of a lawsuit against the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball for unfair wages he and other players received for their time as Minor League ball players.
September 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson