"Sickle Set" — religious art helps us focus

When I was a very young boy, I visited my grandparents, a lot. I loved going to the farm to see them, and explore the farm and their old house.

On one occasion, I asked my Grandfather about the crucifix on the wall because it was very unique. He took it down, took the body of Jesus off, and inside were two candles, a bottle of holy water and of course, the crucifix that goes in its base. He then told me it was called a “Sick Call Set.” He explained that it would be used if a priest came to anoint my grandmother or him, if they were sick. From then on, I was enamored with that crucifix and referred to it as the “sickle set” — at least that is what I heard him say.

The “sickle set” was a reminder for me, whenever I visited, that my family was Catholic. They had other religious art in their house, too, but that crucifix was my reminder of how important their faith was to them.

What religious art do you have in your home? Our homes are our sanctuary. They are where we go when we are at our weakest, and the place we go to get recharged from the challenges of the day.

Our homes can also serve as a visible reminder of our faith. We all need reminders in our lives. Just think about all the notes you write on a daily basis to remind you do something that day. We all carry a great deal in our daily lives, and reminders are a good way to keep focused.

Religious art is no exception. Do you have a cross or crucifix in your home? Do you know where it is?

In my foyer, I have a crucifix, along with some other religious art. While I don’t consciously think about that crucifix every day, I know it is there, and when I am needing a “pick me up,” I know I can see that crucifix and be reminded of Jesus’ love for me.

Our children, who learn a great deal about our faith from watching us, can really get value from seeing religious art in our homes.

Do you buy religious art for relatives? We often don’t think about purchasing expensive art for ourselves, but about five years ago, my wife made a big purchase.

She shopped at a Jerusalem wood carving event held after Church and bought a hand-carved hand with a baby in the palm in it. That beautiful piece of art is on a ledge in our kitchen and I see it every day. It is a great reminder of the scripture passage, "It shall serve for you as a sign on your hand and as a reminder on your forehead, so that the teaching of the Lord may be on your lips; for with a strong hand the Lord brought you out of Egypt." Exodus 13:9.

Our homes create an environment for our children to see how important our faith is in our lives. It is also a reminder for all of us.

I hope you go out soon, and buy some new religious art for your house.

Mark Nuehring is director of faith formation at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester.

