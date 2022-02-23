Sign of spring: Seed Library set to open March 1

ROCHESTER — Spring might seem a long way away but the Rochester Public Library’s Seed Library is getting ready for the growing season.

Seeds for the 2022 growing season will be available for check out on Tuesday, March 1.

This is the fourth growing season the Seed Library will offer garden and flower seeds to growers. Anyone with a library card can check out up to 10 packets of the 56 varieties of seeds the library offers.

Last year, the Seed Library distributed more than 11,000 seed packets. Some of the seeds packaged this year come from recovered seeds from successfully grown plants from last year.

During the last month, the library staff and 70 volunteers have worked to sort, stuff and label thousands of seeds into packets for the library.

“We are so fortunate to have so many dedicated groups and individuals who care about making gardening accessible for everyone,” said Judy Goldsmith, a Seed Library coordinator.

More information about the Seed Library can be found at www.rplmn.org/seed .

