Simple tasks sometimes remind us of what we can control

Columnist Emily Carson says a little office rearranging generated a fresh perspective on the world, or at least a small part of it.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
July 16, 2022 11:30 AM
“Must be a day off,” Justin said with a grin, a steaming mug of coffee in his hand. It was 6:30 a.m., and I was moving furniture around our shared office space. Independently attempting to quietly move large objects early in the morning is a sure sign of one thing around our house: a midweek vacation day. All good, non-travel vacation days start with rearranging and cleaning, right?

We’re now trying out a more open concept in the room with our desks against the walls on opposite sides and no furniture in the center. I asked our dogs, Finn and Maeve, for their input, and they both agreed that the new arrangement maximizes their options for canine relaxation locations.

After the moving of shelves, desks, and houseplants was complete, I stood in the doorway and soaked it all in. The shifting of the space inspired excitement and energy about the future functionality of the room.

During the heart of the pandemic, when I was working from home much of the time, the office was a place for video chats, phone calls and long days on the computer. Now that I’m back in the synod office and with congregations the majority of the time, I desired a way to reimagine how the room at home might be used for other creative pursuits like writing and reading.

The next task was to go through files and recycle all kinds of old papers. Somehow several years had gone by since the last time I had tackled my small, two-drawer filing cabinet. This act of conscious decluttering created a gratifying sense of spaciousness. Rather than needing to pry and cram pages into stuffed hanging folders, everything once again had space to breathe – myself included.

The day continued with a few more organizing projects. I didn’t get through my master list, but I made progress. After that, it was time to spend the rest of the special day off in the garden weeding and savoring the company of plants, birds and insects. By the time Justin returned from a day of woodworking, we were both ready for a long walk with the pups and dinner with lots of fresh herbs.

There is much in life that we cannot control. I recognize this truth most of the time, but then I forget and am reminded by the ups, downs and surprises of existence. Rearranging our physical office was a way to savor a delicious morsel of human agency. As I sit here now at my desk, filing cabinet to my left and Maeve napping to my right, I feel gratitude. Moving some things around was good medicine; new arrangement, fresh perspective.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
