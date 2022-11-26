SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Sky' wears fashion fiercely, starting with a distinctive dragon top

‘Conservative isn’t me’

Your Style Sky Cobra
Sky Cobra on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Jeanette Caban
November 26, 2022 02:00 PM
“I have ADHD and am an advocate for all people who choose to own and thrive from their inner challenges. All champions are built by serving, learning and earning their name when it’s most uncomfortable,” shares David Skyler, who opts for the moniker Dj $ky C.O.B.R.A., or simply Sky.

Raised in San Diego, California, Sky says it was “immature love” that brought him to Rochester half a life ago. His free time is spent with his 6-year-old daughter, weight training, and watching the Miami Dolphins. Sky notes that his passion for animals led him to adopt a vegan lifestyle in recent years and says, “My mind, body and soul have been ascending ever since.”

Sky’s zest for life coupled with his fearless approach to fashion is a daily pursuit that he hopes others are encouraged and inspired by.

Sum up your style in five words or less.

Empowering, confident, royal and fashion-forward.

What do you hope your style and energy conveys to others?

Undeniable originality that evokes inspiration to rock what one would if one had no fear of judgment.

What makes your style unique?

The confidence I set daily while being proudly shackled in my versatile arsenal of ‘fits.

Sky Cobra on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

How do you project confidence?

In countless forms. I look people in the eye when interacting; I set the tone in every room I light up; I hold the door for everyone before I prowl into the next moment hunting for opportunities to evolve and serve this world with my attitude of never-ending gratitude.

Favorite item in your closet at the moment?

A fierce dragon top.

Whose style inspires you?

My always-evolving style is mainly inspired by a very athletic hybrid of my SoCaL roots. I also find inspiration from hip hop legends, martial arts/military, cinema heroes and villains, video game characters from my childhood, and NBA and NFL athletic game gear.

What items do you find yourself gravitating towards most?

All things chrome black and the “meat free” hat I've been flexing that was gifted by a dear friend.

Sky Cobra on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Any particular items you're eyeing/are on your 'want' list?

With Christmas on deck, I have my eye on some more fresh white high tops and original tracksuits ... gotta stay G'd up from the feet up!

Thoughts on the area's style scene?

Rochester is in need of an overall intense style injection. I occasionally see some uniquely geared-up individuals but not as often as I would like. It's a very conservative city, which isn't me.

Most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

My 10-pound weighted vest or the bulletproof one — they pair nicely with the five-plus pounds of jewelry I sport consistently.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

The stylish shackles I wear on my neck, wrists and fingers. (Platinum or silver before gold.)

Sky Cobra on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

How is your wardrobe changing as we approach winter?

To accommodate old man winters as fall fashion fades, I layer up with compression gear.

Fashion advice for others?

Strut your truth for all the world to share in the miracle that is your blessed life. Wear clothes that represent your spirit and fit your one-of-a-kind self. Be memorable if not legendary!

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

