Smart choices for back-to-school snacking

School is in full swing and the family schedule has started to fill up with fun activities. Although exciting, this can make it hard to plan and prep food, especially if you are not sure where to start.

But planning out meals and snacks does not have to cause you more stress. Follow these simple tips for your back-to-school snacking routine.

A well-balanced snack should include both fiber and protein. Fiber helps keep you full longer, promotes a healthy gut, aids in lowering cholesterol and helps regulate a healthy glucose level. Protein helps build and sustain muscle as well as helps keep you feeling full longer. When choosing a snack packed with both fiber and protein, you are reducing the risk of cravings and over-eating at mealtimes.

Another thing you can do to balance out your snacks is to make sure you are including two or three different food groups.

For example, this could be a protein, grain and a produce item. Check out some of these dietitian-approved snack combinations that include both fiber and protein by combining different food groups:



Nick’s Sticks + Apple Slices

SkinnyPop Popcorn + String Cheese

Apple slices and almond butter.

Banana and dark chocolate hummus.

Rice cake and peanut butter and dark chocolate Chips.

Veggie chips and laughing cow cheese wedges.

Carrots and hummus or yogurt-based dressing.

Yogurt tube and nut pack.

RX kids bar and Babybel.

Hard-boiled egg and berries

To make sure your family is set for the week, prep all the snacks over the weekend. That way, when things get busy, the family can just grab and go on to their next activity. Keeping things simple and organized can help keep the whole family on track for a happy and healthy school year.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.