SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Smile time: Painting a picture of God

Columnist Chris Brekke says if you want to see God, look to Jesus.

"From the Pulpit" column sig
Opinion by Chris Brekke
August 06, 2022 03:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A Catholic sister is leading her first-grade class in a finger-painting session. She walks up to Gordy and asks, “What are you painting?” He replies, “I’m painting the face of God.”  “But that’s impossible,” she says. “No one has ever seen the face of God.” Gordy replies, “They will in five minutes!”

That’s thinking big. Little Gordy was eager to show folks what God looks like. Even if you smile at this cute joke, was the nun correct? Is the Supreme Being immortal and invisible and dwelling in some unreachable distant dimension? Is the Creator of the universe beyond our capacity to see? Think with me about that.

Also Read
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
An eternal question: Where do you find God?
Columnist Emily Carson says God is all around, if we are just looking for Him.
August 06, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Rochester Christian Women's Connection hosts "Summer Memories" Luncheon
"Summer Memories" luncheon hosted by Rochester Christian Women's Connection will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave., SE, Rochester.
August 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

We do not visually see God with our eyes. Though over 90% of people believe in a supreme being/higher power/designer of the universe. Does every Gordy get to just imagine their own version of a divine deity? Can I picture God like Santa Claus, and you picture God like a kindly grandpa, and Gordy picture God like a wizard, and your neighbor picture God like a wild-haired goddess? Well, we humans do a lot of that.

However, it probably occurs to clear-thinking people that we mere mortals do not get to decide who God is. We’d like to do that, so that the Almighty One would be an upgraded version of ourselves. However, desiring it does not make it so. Our powers are limited, and we do not get to determine what reality is. A greater Someone has created the world; it’s His stage and we just appear on it for a little while. Any pretend imaginary “God” that I come up with would only be in the “nice try” category.

Though much about God remains a mystery high above us, God has actually shown us His face. The key principle of the Christian faith is that God did indeed put skin on and walk among us. God in His perfect love came to Earth. Emmanuel, God with us. He was born in Bethlehem on Christmas Day, then walked the dusty paths of Galilee, and even sacrificed Himself to liberate us.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know if Gordy drew the face of Jesus, but I hope so. If you wonder what God is like, what He thinks of you, what He wants from you, how you might connect with Him and with eternity: look at Jesus. As He put it: “He who has seen me has seen the Father.” (John 14:9) How fantastic it is that God has made Himself knowable and lovable. The Creator of heaven and earth has also come to be our dear friend and Savior. Wow.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minnesota, where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FAITHFROM THE PULPIT
What to read next
Your Style Josiah Smith
Lifestyle
'Clothing doesn't have a gender'
Josiah Smith flaunts his style across the fashion spectrum.
August 06, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
080622Erdman.jpg
Lifestyle
This old truck: A collectible with four wheels and hard work
Columnist Sandy Erdman says old pickup trucks are a collectible item for many who love their vehicles a little weathered.
August 06, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Carol Bradley Bursack new headshot 7-20-22.jpg
NewsMD
What should I tell my husband with dementia when he tries to talk to his long-dead parents?
"Minding Our Elders" columnist Carol Bradley Bursack hears from a reader wondering how to respond when their spouse with dementia sees or talks with his long-deceased parents.
August 06, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Carol Bradley Bursack
080622.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.webcrop.jpg
Lifestyle
What to do when 'suckers' sprout from the base of a tree
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler addresses how to remove trunk suckers or basal suckers, and also answers questions about reworking a perennial flower bed and mulching around a tree.
August 06, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler