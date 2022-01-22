Socks, shoes and a signature scent

Thirty-three-year-old James Higgs has been calling Rochester home following the 80-mile move south from St. Paul when he was in grade school more than two decades ago.

With an extensive background in the craft beer brewing scene and hospitality sector, he currently serves as the event coordinator for Early Bird Hospitality Group, working with Cameo and Café Relish.

Boasting more than 5k Instagram followers, some may recognize Higgs from his social media moniker @passthehops, as well as his presence on the podcast 5 Mics Pod, where he joins four other locals every week to discuss a wide range of topics such as equity, relationships, sports, current events and everything in between.

Outside of the podcast and fermenting hops, Higgs' hobbies include traveling and working out, and said “that balance is what I need for stability.”

“Through social media," he said, "I offer people the ability to see my life and what I do. It's a lot of fun.”

James Higgs Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Describe your style in three words.

Comfortable, versatile, unique.

What item in your wardrobe feels very unique to you?

My socks. People need to understand the importance of the sock!

Best purchase you’ve ever made and why?

My Adidas Yeezy 350 shoe. Aside from the popularity of the silhouette, they are very comfortable, stylish, and versatile — can be worn for any occasion.

In your opinion, what's worth the big bucks versus saving on?

Splurge = shoes. Any store I go to, the shoe section is first. For saving on something, I’d say accessories, you don't need too many of them in my opinion.

Most sentimental item you own?

My mom had given me a pair of socks some Christmases ago. They are still in the same packaging that she gave them to me in.

James Higgs Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Minnesota apparel must-haves?

If living in Minnesota has taught me any one thing, it's that the weather is unpredictable, so utilizing the art of layers and sweaters is key. A good jacket is a must. I love a denim jacket, the options on how to wear one are limitless.

Recent compliment you’ve received?

"So I am at the mall, trying to find the scent that you were wearing." When it comes to cologne, a great smell goes a long way. I have a three-scent collection that is essential to my everyday wear.

Can only keep five clothing items, what do you choose?

Louis Vuitton belt, my Chelsea boots, Levi jeans, a hat, any of my gray hoodies.

Go-to shopping spots?

This has become tough more recently due to COVID-19 and the surge of online shopping, but one local place that I can usually find something is H&M.

Fill in the blank: I feel most confident when ____.

I am the guest at a wedding, taking that opportunity to put together an ensemble that is tailored and true, with a bowtie!

What are items every well-dressed man should have in his wardrobe?

Lots of options. Preparation is always key.

Parting advice/ thoughts?

Do not buy the mannequin, that is not your style — that is someone else's style. Be you! Also, don’t be afraid to check out the clearance and sales racks, lots of hidden gems in there.

