Some delicious fare at the Minnesota State Fair

What's going to be first? A corn dog, sweet corn on a stick, cheese curds?

Only two more days until the gates swing open for the 164th Minnesota State Fair — The Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Along with all the exhibits and 4-H judging in the animal barns, the biggest draw might be what's great to eat.

If it's fried and can be put on a stick, you'll find it at the fair. However, with close to 500 choices among 300 different vendors you can find an interesting variety of foods — and you aren't going to go hungry. So, it's time to loosen up those belts. We've been thinking about this for weeks, counting the days, and now it's time to put words into action.

Regular fair-goers have their favorites, the "have-to-haves." Tom Thumb donuts? Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar? Pronto Pups (unless you're a corn dog person — there's much debate on which is the best). Other long-time favorites with dedicated followings are Fresh French Fries and Mouth Trap Cheese Curds. So much to eat, so little time, unless you come back several times. (Is once really enough?)

Looking over what's there you might wonder, and with good reason, who makes up some of these combinations. Read on — you'll see what I'm talking about. Some sound good, others are probably more of an acquired taste. In any case make a list and pace yourself.

In addition to the old-timers there are some new vendors, one being Moma Dosa with its Chicken Momo predicted to be a hit. Here you have ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and a variety of spices steamed in a dough wrapper and served with tomato chutney. That's in the International Bazaar. Keep your eyes on the lookout for the Corn Roast Sweet Corn on Dan Patch Avenue. It's first grilled then rolled in sweet butter and served on a stick. It's said they go through an acre of corn a day. Not surprising since it seems every other person is munching on sweet corn, getting niblets stuck in their teeth.

Nothing says classic fair fare like corn roast at the Minnesota State Fair. Contributed / Minnesota State Fair

Pickles are a big attraction again. You'll see deep-fried pickles, a dill pickle cheese curd taco, a pickle pizza (a big seller last year) and pickle lemonade. The Cloud Cooler is a new take on lemonade — cotton candy wrapped around a drinking straw.

This being Minnesota, it was bound to happen sooner or later — a lutefisk sandwich. Here you have diced lutefisk marinated in hoisin sauce, baked crispy and topped with a mixture of cabbage, carrots and cilantro and served in a steamed lotus bun. So sure this is going to be a hit, the proprietors of Shanghai Henri's, the vendor, ordered 4,000 pounds — two tons — of lutefisk for the fair. Find it at the International Bazaar.

The Scenic Cafe, outside of Duluth, is a first-timer here with a Sashimi Tuna Taco described as thin slices of rare tuna wedged into a crispy open wonton wrapper. More fish: Giggles Campfire Grill is back with their popular Walleye Cake, hand-formed, panko-coated, with a blend of salmon, wild rice and house-smoked Canadian Walleye.

Blue Barn has a chicken-waffle combo: Cajun-accented fried chicken tenders stuffed into a waffle cone and topped with pork sausage gravy. Need a deep-fried break? Head to the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building for the best ice cream cone you'll ever have. Healthy eats are not exactly why you're here, but do stop at the Agriculture Building for a First Kiss apple. It's perfect — sweet, juicy, crispy. One bite and you'll buy a bag.

As you make your way around you'll likely pass the Hamline Church Dining Hall on Dan Patch several times. What you may not know is that it is the oldest concession there, dating back to 1897. Originally they sold sandwiches and coffee from a wagon. Today it's baked chicken, Swedish meatballs, and glazed ham loaf.

So, wherever you go and whatever you eat, one thing: Don't forget your Tums.

