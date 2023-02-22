Some like it, hot dish

There are certain foods we associate with the seasons — soups and stews in winter, salads and lighter fare in spring and summer.

There is, however, one dish for which there is no season and is welcome any day, all year long — hot dish. Here in Minnesota, it is a staple of tables simple and grand. With just a few ingredients and served hot, it has been a regular on tables for generations in hundreds of variations. The only constant is potholders to take the dish out of the oven.

Last Wednesday, I was able to witness first-hand the variety and popularity of this iconic dish at a competition held at First Presbyterian Church (512 Third St. SW). John Stender, the music director there, was the force behind the event called Follies on First, which also included a talent show.

For dinner, the congregation was invited to bring their favorites, and boy did they ever. All the popular comfort foods were there: macaroni and cheese with ham, ground beef mixed with cream of mushroom soup (or not) and any number of different pastas. Chicken and tuna also made appearances both with rice, wild rice and, again, pastas. Toppings included cheeses, Chinese noodles, crushed crackers or chips, and one was even topped with mashed potatoes.

A layered Jell-O salad, the obvious Midwestern side dish to accompany hot dish. Contributed / Holly Ebel

ADVERTISEMENT

As impressive as these all were, so were the salads, which included several old-fashioned Jell-O salads, a perfect accompaniments. It was left to the four judges — Robin Wolfram, Jean Marvin, Casey Lenn, and myself — to determine the winner. Having tasted every single one of the 13 submissions, we were all in agreement. Carol Evans won the HotDish trophy with her chicken-spaghetti-spinach dish.

So what exactly makes a hot dish a hot dish?

There are a few "must haves" to fit the definition: a meat, most likely ground beef but also sausage, chicken, tuna or turkey. A cream of something soup is a requirement, though cream of mushroom seems to be the most popular choice. Then there are vegetables. Corn is a favorite, but frozen mixed vegetables also show up. A starch like pasta, rice or potatoes can also join the mix. The final touch is crunch on top. That can be canned fried onions, crushed potato chips or crackers, chow mein noodles or cheeses that melt, like cheddar, mozzarella or fontina.

Since 1953 when tater tots came on the scene, those have become the top choice of toppings for many.

Overall, this dish is not on the culinary edge, but what it does bring is satisfaction: a hearty meal and, likely, memories. Plus you won't leave the table hungry.

The dish itself began innocently enough in the late 1920s and early 1930s when farm wives invented a layered casserole that relied heavily on their own canned goods. It could also be made in quantities to feed their families and farmhands.

A smorgasbord of hot dish options during a competition of the Minnesota dinner favorite at the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Contributed / Holly Ebel

Interestingly, the first recorded recipe of what was to become hot dish was in the Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid Cookbook in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1930. A creamy sauce was always part of the dish but Campbell's contributed to the dishes' hot popularity in 1934 by introducing condensed cream soups. The mushroom soup almost immediately became the "go to" base, followed by cream of chicken and tomato.

ADVERTISEMENT

So people will ask, what's the difference between a hot dish and a casserole? Aren't they the same?

No, not necessarily. Casseroles can have any number of ingredients, just add whatever, and can be served as a side dish, at breakfast, even as a dessert. Not so with the venerable hot dish, which has specific ingredients and is always served as a main dish. Think of the two squares and rectangles. All hot dishes are casseroles, but not all casseroles are hot dishes.

At the end of the day there is almost nothing hot dish doesn't do. It is convenient and easy to put together, it's economical, can be made ahead, has been at church potlucks, social gatherings, family dinners, funerals, reunions and is a boost for single moms.

Hundreds of schools and churches across the Upper Midwest have made and served them for more than 70 years. Hot dish has our backs.

One question remains. What's the drink of choice with hot dish? In true Minnesota fashion, a cup of coffee of course.

Minnesota Hot Dish

1 lb. ground beef

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 tsp salt

1 (10-3/4 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/2 cup milk

1 (16 oz) package frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 package frozen seasoned potato nuggets (tater tots)

Preheat oven to 400. Grease a 2-1/2 quart baking dish. In a skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef, onion and salt, stirring until meat crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain. Spoon mixture into baking dish. In a small bowl mix together the soup and milk. Layer the vegetables, then the soup mixture and cheese over the ground beef. Top with potatoes. Bake 35-40 minutes until hot dish is heated through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cream of chicken hot dish

2 cups rainbow rotini pasta

1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (not oil-packed)

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1 (10-3/4 oz) can cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

2 cups frozen peas, thawed

1 cup finely crushed butter crackers, like Ritz

Preheat oven to 350. In a large pot bring 2 quarts water to a boil, Add 2 teaspoons salt. Add pasta and cook for 7 minutes. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and cook 2 minutes longer. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Grease a 2-1/2- to 3-quart casserole dish. Add the chicken, soup, sour cream and peas to the pasta. Mix lightly and transfer to dish. Top with the cracker crumbs. Bake, uncovered for 30 minutes, or until crumbs are browned and dish is bubbly.

Baked spaghetti casserole

1/2 lb. spaghetti

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of tomato soup

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

2-3 cloves garlic, minced (optional)

Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9X13-inch casserole. Cook spaghetti according to package directions and drain, but don't rinse. Meanwhile in a large skillet, cook beef, onion and green pepper over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink. Add the remaining ingredients but just half of the cheese, mix well and put into prepared dish. Top with remaining cheese and bake 30-35 minutes or until bubbly.

Winning chicken and spinach hot dish

2-1/2 lbs. skinless, boneless chicken breasts

5 oz. thin spaghetti or fine egg noodles

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 cup milk

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups sour cream

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1 pkg, frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 6-oz. can mushroom pieces and liquid

1 8-oz. can whole water chestnuts, cut into small pieces

1 jar fire-roasted red peppers

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1-1/2 cups grated Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

ADVERTISEMENT

Preheat oven to 300. Cook chicken and cut into small pieces. Cook noodles according to pkg directions. Drain. Melt butter in a large saucepan, stir in flour and slowly add milk and chicken broth, whisking until thickened. Add sour cream, lemon juice and seasonings. Mix. Add chicken, noodles, spinach, mushrooms, red peppers, water chestnuts, onions and celery. Mix together and place in a greased 9x13-inch casserole dish. Top with the cheese and bake 30-40 minutes or until bubbly.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .