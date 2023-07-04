Something fishy on the Fourth

What made your Fourth of July cookout menu?

Hotdogs and hamburgers are a staple on grills. Bratwursts and ribs are never a bad idea. Other traditional go-to items we Midwesterners expect include potato salad, cole slaw and, though the fresh stuff is still a month off or so, corn on the cob is an excellent choice. Pass the butter and the pepper.

Millions of folks helped themselves to this traditional holiday fare as the kids play and we all await the fireworks doing their best to imitate Francis Scott Key's lyrics in the national anthem.

But when it comes to what's to eat each Fourth of July, there's one part of the country that has its own unique tradition.

That region would be New England. But don't go looking for lobster boils, clambakes and oysters as the holiday highlights of the menu. None of those.

Instead many New Englanders serve poached salmon with an egg sauce, fresh peas and small buttered new potatoes. It's true. Look it up.

Allegedly, the tradition goes back 247 years to Abigail Adams who supposedly served her husband turtle soup, the poached salmon with egg sauce, fresh peas and small new potatoes on that first Fourth of July. Apple pandowdy was dessert. Historians dispute part of the story — the Adams' weren't even in the same town that first July 4, 1776 — but not the menu.

Interestingly, while of course there are those who have the "regular" barbecue foods, the salmon dish is cooked and served in homes and restaurants as the traditional dish of the day. There's a good reason that the dish gained popularity in the first place. In pre-Colonial days, Atlantic salmon would travel the rivers ranging in the north from Canada all the way down to Long Island Sound. Close to 300,000 of the tasty fish would do the run in early summer, in the process becoming a great meal source for New Englanders. This was happening at the same time fresh peas were coming in as were the small new potatoes, making it a great combination. It very quickly took its place as a traditional July 4 meal.

The huge numbers of salmon began to diminish when the Industrial Revolution polluted the waters of many New England, eventually ending the salmon run in the 1880s. Still, by then the dish was firmly rooted in New England's July 4 menu. The good news is that recent ecological projects are gradually re-introducing salmon as well as other fish to the New England waterways.

While it is hard for most of us in the Midwest to imagine that as a holiday meal, the dish itself with all the elements from the egg sauce to the vegetables is delicious. In fact, there is lots of room for creative cooks to make it even more special by playing around with the ingredients. How about adding capers and/or mushrooms to the egg sauce and serving that with the salmon over linguine. While the original called for poaching the salmon, who says you can't bake it, grill it or sauté it? While the dish is a tradition, after 247 years certainly we have the freedom to experiment a bit.

Fourth of July salmon, peas and new potatoes

1 whole salmon, 4-6 lbs.

1/4 cup celery, chopped

1/4 cup carrot, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

2 bay leaves

Salt

In a fish steamer or a pan large enough to hold the whole fish, put salmon on a rack and pour in boiling water to just beneath the rack, not touching the fish. Add vegetables and bay leaf, sprinkle well with salt. Cover the pan - you can use heavy-duty aluminum foil. Steam about 45 minutes, adding more water if it threatens to boil away.

Egg sauce

6 tablespoons butter

6 tablespoons flour

1-1/2 cups hot fish stock or salmon steaming broth

1-1/2 cups milk

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Few drops Tabasco sauce

Few drops fresh lemon juice

3 hard-boiled eggs

1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Melt butter in a heavy saucepan and whisk in the flour. Cook over low heat, whisking 2-3 minutes, then add 1 cup fish stock. Return to heat and stir until sauce thickens. Add milk, whisking until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper, Tabasco and lemon juice, then fold in chopped eggs and herbs. Heat through. Place salmon on a platter, remove skin and coat with a little of the sauce, passing the rest in a bowl. Serve with steamed new potatoes and cooked garden peas. Happy Fourth of July!

