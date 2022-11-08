Soups: A spoonful of comfort

A few days ago I made my first soup of the season — a split pea with little bits of carrot, potato and meat from a ham shank I'd bought at Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe.

"That'll make a great soup," the butcher said.

And it did.

While we've recently had a string of summer-like days, we all know winter is on the way, meaning soup season is about to begin. For many people it already has.

There's a lot to love about soups. With food prices soaring they are economical whether you are using fresh ingredients or leftover meats and vegetables. They are also among the easiest things to make — the ingredients, likely starting with onions and celery, simply go into a pot with a liquid, water or a broth of some sort, then left to simmer for a few hours. Mine simmered about three.

They also are nourishing, loaded with vitamins and nutrients. And did I mention filling? Many of the heartier soups like minestrone and chili make great suppers, especially with some bread on the side. Beans, tomatoes, pasta, rice and a variety of grains also add heft.

Soups are also often seasonal. Gazpacho is perfect on a hot summer day and right now squash soups in various forms are having their moment. Serving soups in a bread bowl is also a unique way to enjoy them, sort of a two-for-one.

Recipes for soups number in the thousands whether they are ones that are pureed, creamed, chowder, or bisque, all categories are covered but especially the ones most of us are more familiar with like vegetable, chicken noodle and tomato.

Over the past 10 years ethnic soups have also become important soup additions bringing new flavors and textures to the table.

Another important thing about making soups is that you can easily customize them to your and your family's taste. Will it be chunky, smooth, spicy or mild, light on the onions and what seasonings? It's also a good idea to make a big batch so that you can freeze some for next week or even next month when life gets even crazier.

An important ingredient to any soup are the herbs. They can make the difference between an OK soup and one that is memorable. Often called for are basil, cumin, garlic, marjoram, bay leaves and parsley, While there are no hard-and-fast rules about adding herbs, it is important to taste as you go along. Some go well all through the cooking process, others fade, and others are best added towards the end of cooking. Be careful with adding salt — just a little sprinkle to start with. While it does bring out flavors it can almost overwhelm and spoil the soups.

Keep in mind that old adage, "You can always add more, but you can't take it out."

Make sure to use ingredients that complement each other — cauliflower and broccoli in a soup would not go well. Plus, they have their own soups.

It's also been interesting to watch new combinations become popular, like a cheeseburger soup and chicken tortilla soup. It's a big world of soups and now is the time and the season to explore the new while still enjoying the old standards.

Broccoli cheddar soup

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 large carrot, finely chopped

3 cups chicken stock

2 cups half-and-half

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup water or additional chicken stock

2-1/2 cups shredded cheddar

Optional toppings: grated cheddar, crispy crumbles of bacon

In a large pot sauté onion and garlic, about 6 minutes. Add the broccoli, carrot, stock, half-and-half, and the seasonings. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer, leaving pot uncovered, until vegetables are tender, 10-12 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Mix cornstarch and water together and stir into soup. Bring to a boil, stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Garnish with optional toppings. This recipe also works with cauliflower.

Curried lentil sweet potato soup

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh ginger, diced

1-1/2 tablespoons curry

1 jalapeno, minced

1 cup carrots diced

1 cup sweet red pepper diced

6 cups sweet potatoes, diced

1 14-ounce can coconut milk

2 cups lentils

8 cups vegetable stock

1 lime, juiced

Handful of cilantro, chopped

Sauté onion, garlic and ginger in oil for 15 minutes. Add curry, red pepper, carrots, sweet potatoes, and jalapeno. Sauté 5-10 minutes. Add coconut milk, lentils, vegetable stock. Simmer 45 minutes. Add lime juice and top bowls with chopped cilantro.

Classic wild rice soup

3/4 cup uncooked wild rice

6 cups chicken broth

1-1/2 cups carrots, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1-1/2 cups whipping cream or half-and-half

2 cups cooked chicken

In a big pot combine 4 cups of the broth, wild rice, carrots, onion and celery. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer, covered, for one hour or until rice is tender. Melt butter in a medium saucepan, then add flour, salt and pepper. Whisk until thickened, then add the rest of the broth. Whisk to get rid of lumps. Cook and stir until thickened and no lumps remain. Stir the whipping cream or half-and-half into the rice mixture, then stir in chicken. Heat through.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .