Southeast Minnesotans in their 80s, living lives of purpose

ROCHESTER — Every morning, Clarence Bischoff of Red Wing wakes up with a vision that could potentially save the world.

His vision is a string of fish farms dotting the state. The farms, made up of circular tanks, would produce fish for human consumption, and the waste of the fish would serve as fertilizer to grow a variety of nutritious, tasty plants.

Bischoff will turn 86 in September. Yet age is an incidental aspect of his life, as this Red Wing man has found purpose in spreading the ecological friendly virtues of aquaculture. He has held workshops, formed an association and started a business called “Blue Water Farms.” Some now call him the “Father of Aquaculture” in the state.

“I don’t think it’s much of a secret,” said Bischoff when asked about his engagement in life. “I think it’s pretty well understood by many people. Just stay active. Keep learning. That’s been part of the fun for me even now. Every day, I’m learning new things.”

Bischoff is one of three video profiles about area octogenarians who have defied the conventional wisdom of what can be achieved by people in their 80s and beyond. Called “Celebrating the Minnesota Senior Spirit,” the videos are the brainchild and work of Warren Harmon, a retired media producer.

The short, eight-to-nine minute videos will be premiered in a free public event at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday June 1, in The River Room at 125 Live. The other two featured individuals are Catherine Park, an artist/master yoga instructor, and Fred Woolman, a fitness coach who teaches people half his age. All are in their 80s. All three will be featured in a panel discussion at the event.

“I like telling people stories about people who fascinate me,” Harmon said. “I just love the whole human interest element of storytelling.”

Harmon said he started the video story project in March 2022 and spent a year filming, interviewing and editing the videos. He received a $6,000 grant from the State Arts Board to defray the costs of video equipment and his time spent as a writer and producer.

“It’s a lot of work to produce videos, and I probably ended up making $10 an hour if that,” Harmon said.

Warren Harmon, a retired media producer, has produced video stories that highlight three people in their 80s and their fulfilling, joyful, meaningful lives. The videos, called "Celebrating the Minnesota Senior Spirit," will be shown at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the River Room of 125 Live. Contributed / Warren Harmon

Yet, it was a subject area that Harmon found compelling. As a new retiree himself, it was a natural area of exploration. And as the Baby Boomer generation moves more fully into its retirement years, Harmon knew the stories would be of general interest to many.

While a life infused with purpose and meaningful goals has long been seen as key to longevity, Harmon felt the life lessons could be more powerfully conveyed through three area people.

“I wanted to find out what inspired people who are much older than I am,” Harmon said. “And when I found out their own individual stories, I basically framed that as my project. I knew that they all had stories to tell.”

A showing at 125 Live also made sense, not least because two of the subjects, Park and Woolman, are members of the community center. 125 Live also has a popular YouTube channel, Harmon said, that he hopes to post the videos on that will give them life beyond the premier.

Cheryl Thode, 125Live community outreach manager & marketing, said as people retire in large numbers, many, if not all, will be preoccupied about what comes next in their lives. The three people featured in the video provide an answer and an inspiration: Anything you want.

“It’s going to be huge,” Thode said. “Just the people here that I’ve met over the last five years that I’ve worked here. People have reinvented themselves during retirement more than once.”

Thode said she hopes people come to watch the videos and leave excited about the new possibilities in their lives. That they could play an instrument or start a band or write their memoirs.

“Maybe, I could do it,” Thode said about the videos’ message.

Catherine Park, an artist and yoga instructor, teaches an art class at 125 Live in Rochester. Contributed / Warren Harmon