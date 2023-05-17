Spring fresh vegetables

If Mother Nature doesn't trick us again, we can safely say spring is here bringing with it a tasty run of spring vegetables. Actually, more like a stroll since these come in slowly, one at a time, giving us the chance to enjoy the different tastes they bring to the table. While we know asparagus and rhubarb, there are others which are more elusive and likely not as familiar. Now is the time to give them a try. Look for these in grocery stores and the Farmers Market:

Ramps are one of the most sought after of spring crops. Part of the onion family they have a sweet and complex flavor, not as strong as scallions or leeks. It's best to keep their preparation simple, like sautéing in a little olive with salt and pepper or just in butter. Try them in scrambled eggs or an omelet. They are also great paired with other spring vegetables, like mixed in with asparagus and peas. Since their season is really short- maybe just a few weeks -you'll want to get to the Farmers Market early, before they are sold out.

Fiddlehead ferns are also available now. These come with small coils, wound tightly and with a long stem. A favorite of chefs, you need to get them before they open up into a full-blown fern. A little bit of work is involved before you can eat them. First, they need to be blanched in a rolling boil of water for maybe 3 minutes, then take them out. The reason for the blanching is that eaten raw they are slightly toxic and can make you very sick, a stomach ache for the ages. The blanching done, you can go ahead and cook them. They are best prepared simply by sautéing or steaming, then finished with butter, salt and pepper. Trim off the stems, cut them up and add to a salad. I'm told they have a sweet taste, like an asparagus.

Radishes are really a dark horse when it comes to spring vegetables. True, we can get them all year, but not like they are now. Plus they come in different varieties, colors and shapes. Their crisp, peppery taste mellows when they are cooked, but the preferred way to enjoy them is sliced with a little smear of butter and salt. They also add a nice crunch when chopped to a salad.

Early radishes, seen at the Rochester Farmers Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023, come in a wonderful variety this time of year. Contributed / Holly Ebel

Right now arugula is the star of salad greens. Bright, peppery and with a great balance of tenderness and crunch. While there are other fresh salad greens, don't pass this one up since right now it's at its best. You can enjoy it just by itself or with a simple dressing of olive oil and lemon juice. Add it to any salad that you think needs an extra punch.

Watercress is an under-rated green that shows up now through early summer, usually sold in bunches. They have a spicy, peppery taste that adds interest to a salad but is also delicious sautéed or added to a soup. Like ramps and fiddleheads, watercress are mostly foraged and sold at farmers markets, though I have seen them in grocery stores. Tip: Those with thinner stems are more tender and have a better flavor.

Leeks add a sweet, oniony flavor to soups, stews and pastas. Try adding them to risotto, folded into eggs, in a stuffing and topping a pizza You can also swap out onions for leeks in just about any recipe. You'll probably only use the white and light green parts of this vegetable, not the dark leaves. Before cooking with them they need to be rinsed well as there can be sand and sediment between the layers.

Sunchokes, also known as Jerusalem artichokes, are an oddly shaped tuber, not unlike fresh ginger. These have no relation either to artichokes or Jerusalem. They were brought to my attention by executive chef Tim McCarty of the Rochester Golf and Country Club, who had served them roasted recently as a side. A starchy tuber like potatoes and turnips, their taste is slightly nutty and sweet. They can be roasted, boiled and mashed, sautéed, deep fried and cooked in soups.

There are of course others, but the ones here won't be around as long as asparagus, and rhubarb.

Bundles of fresh ramps are ready for purchase and eating at the Rochester Farmers Market on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Contributed / Holly Ebel

Scalloped leeks, onions and shallots

2 lbs. leeks (white and green parts), halved lengthwise and chopped

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 lbs. onions, halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices

1/2 lb. shallots, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup coarse fresh breadcrumbs

1 cup grated sharp cheddar

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Wash leeks really well and dry with paper towels. Melt butter in a heavy pot over medium heat. Add onions, leeks, shallots and salt and pepper to taste, cover and cook, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Turn heat to low and cook, covered, stirring occasionally until vegetables are soft, 10 to 20 minutes more. Remove lid and continue to cook, stirring until liquid has evaporated, 5 minutes. Preheat oven to 375. Stir cream into onion mixture and transfer to a 2-quart greased shallow baking dish. Toss together the bread crumbs and cheese and sprinkle over onion mixture. Sprinkle top with paprika. Bake until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling, 25 minutes.

Sautéed radishes

2 tablespoons butter

1 bunch radishes, washed, stems removed and thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon kosher coarse grain salt or sea salt

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or parsley

Melt butter in 10-inch skillet over medium heat until sizzling. Add radishes, salt, lemon juice and pepper. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, 4-6 minutes or until radishes are crisply tender. Add dill or parsley and toss lightly

Mixed spring salad

2-1/2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

6 tablespoons extra virgin oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 medium head radicchio, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise (2 cups)

2 bunches arugula, coarse stems discarded and leaves thinly sliced crosswise (3 cups)

3 carrots, coarsely shredded

Whisk together vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Add radicchio, arugula and carrots and toss gently to combine. Add more salt and pepper, according to your taste.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .