Spring into fresh produce!

April showers bring bright and fresh produce to our shelves. Spring marks the beginning of an abundant growing season and spring produce can add a nice bit of freshness to your meals — not to mention all of the great vitamins and minerals that they will offer your body. Fruits and vegetables that are in season are often tastier, more nutrient-dense and often less expensive.

If you are like me, many of you have been depending a lot on frozen fruits and vegetables to help get you through the winter. While frozen produce can be a great and nutritious addition to your plate, it is nice to be able to start mixing in some new and fresh varieties.

To make the most of your fresh spring produce, learn the proper way to store each option, so that you can extend the shelf life of your fresh produce and are less likely to throw it away when it spoils. Below is a list of some great produce options that are in season during the spring. Start watching for these fruits and vegetables to start hitting the shelves soon.

Fresh spring produce to start adding to your cart:

Apricots

Asparagus

Avocados

Broccoli

Carrots

Celery

Chives

Leeks

Mushrooms

Peas

Potatoes

Rhubarb

Spinach

Strawberries

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.