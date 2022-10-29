St. Benedict's legacy of humility lives on

Very few of us will be historic figures. We are not famous now, nor will we be. It’d be nice if some folks come to our funeral some day, but after that most all of us join the long slow parade into oblivion (earthly speaking).

A limited number of humans remain relevant long after their last breath. One such soul is St. Benedict. This Italian monk from the sixth century began a movement that endures and is international. He lived in a cave, praying, for three years, and then attracted so many followers that a whole religious order began and spread. Today, 1,500 years after his death, there remains 400 Benedictine monasteries and 20,000 Benedictine monks worldwide. He wrote the key book of the monastic orders: "The Rule of St Benedict."

His advice book is a 12-step guide that flies in the face of current Western wisdom. While we hear repeated calls to “be true to yourself” and “follow your dreams” and “be your own person,” St. Benedict teaches a different path. His 12-step self-help guide has nothing on rising to the top nor on making friends nor on getting rich nor on enhancing your appeal. His program is called the “Ladder of Humility.” He deals not with self-aggrandizement but with the pursuit of holiness.

In a world where scads of folks suffer with insecurity and anxiety and low self-esteem, St. Ben offers an alternate way. His 12 steps are: Fear of God, Self-denial, Obedience, Perseverance, Repentance, Serenity, Self-abasement, Prudence, Silence, Dignity, Discretion, and Reverence. Could such medieval ideas have anything to teach us moderns?

Jo and I are in a mini-book club that is reading and discussing a current take on "The Rule of St. Benedict." It is titled “Humility Rules,” by Benedictine monk J. Augustine Wetta. He has a fun style of dealing with ancient wisdom. He does a stimulating take on many of our Lord’s wondrously gracious ways.

This week we will discuss Obedience. The author says things like: “Obedience is what keeps us from following the wrong dreams”; and “You have to be humble enough to admit there is someone in the world smarter than yourself.” Obedience is a common Biblical word, you likely know. We Christians have verses like: “We must obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29; from St. Peter on civil disobedience); and this teaching from St. John: “This is how we know that we love God’s children: it is by loving God and obeying his commands.” (1 John 5:2)

Neither humility nor obedience are popular words these days. So, the rules of St. Benedict sure might be a good corrective to some of the excesses in our narcissistic 21st century. Might you be open to some of his rules?

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

