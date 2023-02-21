St. Charles collector hopes to spread his faith in Volkswagens

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Brad Spear wants to share his faith and spread the message. The message of Volkswagen, that is.

Like any faith, it comes with signs and miracles. It comes with the heart of a true believer. And, for Spear, of St. Charles, it comes with a good book, or in this case a collection of repair manuals.

As he shares about these German-designed cars, campers and, well, the enigmatic Thing, Spear hopes to see his community grow.

“I think God really likes Volkswagens," Spear said, recalling a miracle during a Twin Cities Volkswagen Club show in St. Louis Park several years ago. "We had a tornado that went through St. Louis Park. It touched down … on the other side of the street from the dealership right before we had a show."

But it missed the show itself, sparing the collection of VWs.

See, miracles.

"And we had one year where Highway 100 … was closed down for every weekend during the summer except for the weekend we had our show,” Spear said.

In the 29 years he's been a member of the Twin Cities Volkswagen Club, there's never been a rainout. "It's rained before, it's rained after, but never during," he proudly notes.

As a Volkswagen collector, Brad Spear has been a member of the Twin Cities Volkswagen Club since 1994. His 1971 Karmann Ghia is pictured in St. Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Faith and Volkswagens

Spreading the faith is what the Spears do. His wife, Cyndy Spear is pastor at St. Charles and Dover United Methodist Church.

Now Brad Spear is developing his own local community. He is one of three members of the newly formed Whitewater River Volkswagen Club . With three members to start, he believes in the possibilities: two Vanagons, a Rabbit and several Jettas in the St. Charles area.

Referring to how older VWs don't use a radiator system to disperse engine heat, Spear noted, “The club is not just for air-coolers. The club is for all Volkswagens.”

After all, the name of the automaker, in the original German, translates to the "people's car."

Over the years, he's owned 17 Volkswagens of various models during the 38 years he's been a believer. Currently, he owns two: a 1971 Karmann Ghia and a 1972 Westfalia Campmobile.

“I’m too attached to the camper to get rid of it. My son and daughter from my second marriage don’t know a time when I didn’t have that because when I got that one he was 2 and she was 3 months,” Spear said. “They grew up with them.”

Brad Spear, of St. Charles, has owned a 1972 Westfalia Campmobile since Aug. 25, 1988. “I’m too attached to the camper to get rid of it. My son and daughter from my second marriage don’t know a time when I didn’t have that because when I got that one he was two and she was three months," Spear said. "They grew up with them.” Contributed / Brad Spear

His children and step-children, seeing Spear's faith in the vehicles, have caught the bug too. They now own Volkswagens of their own and remember family trips in the vehicles.

Spear's first car was a 1963 Plymouth Fury, but he first saw the light when he rented a 1983 VW Rabbit.

"I thought it was good, so I bought one and then I bought another one and then I bought another one,” Spear said. “At one time, we were up to five Volkswagens here.”

Thousands of miles of his life are embedded with Volkswagens: He recruited Army service members in a 1980 Volkswagen Rabbit LS matching his uniform and saved two VW Vanagons from a junkyard existence. Now, he wants to share in a community of VW believers who can unite about these fantastic cars.

“I keep looking out for another one or two (to own),” Spear said. “I would like to get a Karmann Ghia Convertible. I’d really like one of those, or a Rabbit Convertible.”

Maintaining his faith

The camper bus he’s owned the longest is the Westfalia Campmobile with room to sleep five, a kitchen table, icebox, pocket storage and a sink. In its 51st year, Spear said the Westfalia is “showing its age” with rust issues and a replaced engine, clutch, brakes and re-upholstered seats.

Although the maintenance projects have remained steady over the years, Spear said caring for his vehicles keeps them the “reliable” Volkswagens. The projects are “easy to do.” It’s “not hard, just a lot of steps” and “it’s like putting together a big model,” Spear noted.

While moving between cities on active duty with the Army, Spear found the manuals as guideposts to learning his repair skills. Even in the freezing rain or snow, he replaced the clutch cable or head gaskets under the cover of only a tarp, but “you do what you have to do,” Spear said.

“I put it all back together again and drove it (Volkswagen Rabbit) for another 30,000 miles. But they’ll last forever if you take care of them,” Spear said. “It’s one of those if you miss … on your maintenance, it will bite you, and I think that’s why a lot of people think that they’re not reliable because they don’t keep up with it.”

To help preserve his cars, he is careful with them. He doesn’t drive his Ghia in the snowy months, only venturing out in the vehicle on daily errands, burger runs or Volkswagen shows from late spring to early fall.

Converting the people

Sometimes converting believers is easy. His son Jeremiah and his former 1987 Vanagon Syncro essentially have a connection. “He always considered that to be his Vanagon just because it was so close (two days) to his birthday,” Spear said.

While at a Volkswagen show in 1997, Jeremiah Spear enjoys showing off 'his' 1987 Vanagon Syncro. “He always considered that to be his Vanagon just because it was so close (two days) to his birthday,” said his father Brad Spear. Contributed / Brad Spear

And most people love to look at his classic, unique-looking vehicles. Spear enjoys when drivers react to his recognizable Volkswagen camper bus or when people stop to take photos of his Ghia.

But not everyone is converted so quickly.

“We have somebody in the congregation that said, ‘That’s not a cool car, my Mustang convertible is,’” Spear said. “And I was thinking, ‘Yeah, but when’s the last time you stopped in a parking lot and had somebody come up and take pictures of your car?’”

A 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in St. Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The Volkswagen Karmann Ghia emblem on a 1971 car in St. Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Brad Spear with his 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in St. Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. His family has owned 17 Volkswagens over 38 years. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin