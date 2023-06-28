Stands out sans distraction

Ally Hantent Ebert, executive director at the Jeremiah Program in Rochester, has been in the Med City for two years following the recruitment of her husband to Mayo Clinic’s Endocrinology department.

“I have spent my whole career in nonprofit work with youth and families," Ebert said. "I am a Minnesota native, growing up outside of the Twin Cities (Delano, Minnesota), getting my degrees from NDSU in Fargo, where I met my husband, and then spent 13 years in Iowa City before moving here.”

Ally and her husband have two children, a 9-year-old son and 6 year-old daughter, who Ally says, “absolutely follows in her mama’s footsteps around finding and expressing her own style.”

How would you describe your style?

Edgy, bold, classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are others’ comments on your style?

Comments on my style are often around the consistency of it — it’s one that stands out without being distracting.

Words you live by?

“Life unfolds in proportion to your courage.”

Best compliment ever received?

A colleague read a speech I wrote and said that it was, “Edgy, yet strangely warm. Like being given the middle finger and a hug at the same time.” I feel like that captures my essence perfectly from my personality to my outward appearance.

How does your work wear differ from your weekend attire?

Both tend to be playful and fun. Work wear is rooted in professionalism, weekend attire is more casual.

ADVERTISEMENT

A little bit of sparkle is a must for Ally Hanten Ebert. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you think your style communicates?

I believe that style is a form of communication. I want what I wear to reflect the event or plans for the day, and I want it to communicate confidence, boldness and fun.

How do you set the tone for your outfit each day?

I look at my calendar (and the weather) to help choose my outfit.

Most daring thing you've tried as it relates to style?

I really like to take more dramatic pieces — tulle, sequins, etc. — and pair them with something that makes them more casual and everyday. At the start of the pandemic, not knowing how long it would last, I bought a three-tiered, ombre tulle skirt. I ended up wearing it to a casual fundraiser with a T-shirt and chucks.

What fabrics do you find yourself gravitating towards most often?

I want all things sequins. I have to constantly talk myself out of buying more items with sequins on it. I believe they should be worn whenever possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most surprising thing in your closet?

I think that if you know me, nothing in my closet is a surprise.

Anything you have "way too much" of?

Over the last year, I realized that I have too much of a lot of things, so I’ve become much more intentional about what I purchase and why. At some point, if you have too many things, you forget about what you have.

Favorite season as it relates to clothing?

The easiest season to dress for is summer. I love dresses and how effortless they can be. I also enjoy the changes of the season and the styles that shift with it. I get excited to pull out clothes gearing up for the next season and revisiting pieces that I get to wear again. It’s like a fun adventure every time.

Anyone whose style has been an influence in your life?

My grandmother owned a clothing store in the town my mom was raised in and definitely influenced my mom and my love of fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any coveted hand-me-downs?

When my grandmother passed away, I was gifted two of her rings. One is more of an everyday ring that I wear to work and on a daily basis. The other is a cocktail ring that she used to wear on her pinky. It’s elaborate and an attention grabber, I wear it for special occasions and feel so glamorous with it on.

Favorite trends at the moment?

Tanks with unique cut outs, wide-legged trousers and bold/bright colors.

If you could live in any other decade, what would you choose and why?

I think I would thrive in the (1920s). Give me all the sequins and flapper dresses.

Advice for others?

When I was younger I felt the need to conform with attire and not wear pieces that I was afraid were “too much.” I learned that wearing items that make you happy and bring you joy is the most important thing and that joy is contagious and felt by others. Don’t wait to wear the special thing. Just wear it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bold use of colors is part of Ally Hanten Ebert's esthetic. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.