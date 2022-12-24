Staples are the secret sauce

As the first person in her family to be born in the United States, Melissa Hindermann is also the first to have lived in Rochester, where she has stayed her entire life. Her longtime Med City residence status coupled with her role as the Outreach & Events Director for Rochester Women Magazine show her local roots run deep as does her passion for people. “I love creating more ways to empower women and share stories of those with unheard voices.”

In her free time, Melissa enjoys playing board games, reading, writing, playing guitar and singing, rock climbing, and spending time with her husband, two dogs and cat. “I taught my dog Truffle tricks in Harry Potter commands and American Sign Language,” she shares.

Your style in five words or less.

Comfortable, casual, chic.

How does your day job impact the way you dress?

In my role with Rochester Women Magazine, I am often ready to meet with clients looking put together, but not overdressed. Something like simple black pants with a solid color top under a business casual jacket.

Melissa Hindermann on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How do you make an outfit feel put together?

I’ll wear a $6 shirt under a $110 jacket. It doesn’t matter where it’s from or how much I bought it for, the magic is in how pieces look when combined.

Go-to accessory?

A black leather jacket. It goes with practically everything and can bring any outfit to the next level.

Repeat purchase?

A denim jacket. Light denim, dark denim, red, white, black, pink. … I’ll get denim in any color.

Footwear that you’ll forever be fond of?

Black booties — they’re a staple.

Favorite trends at the moment?

Oversized shackets, and oversized outerwear in general. Oh, and anything beige/neutral tone.

And least favorite?

Socks with “slides” — what Gen Z calls them; Millennials call them sandals because that’s what they are. I just don’t get it. Back in the day, I would have been bullied endlessly for wearing socks with sandals.

Do you have any coveted keepsakes in your closet?

I’m not a sentimental person. A few times a year, I will purge my closet relentlessly to donate pieces I haven’t worn in a while.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

Onesie of Santa Claus riding a unicorn with a butt flap that says “Don’t Stop Believing.” Honestly, you just gotta see it.

How does hair/makeup play a role in your get-ready routine?

Hair and makeup are actually a higher priority than clothing. Can’t leave my house without eyelashes on.

Favorite winter weather items?

Peacoats that tie at the waist. (Chef's kiss.)

Parting thoughts or advice?

A piece of fashion advice I learned and have implemented is the advantage of purchasing neutral-colored items. That way, no matter what piece I choose, it all goes together. It takes a lot of thinking out of picking an outfit.

Melissa Hindermann on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

