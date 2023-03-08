Stepping into herself

Maria Serbus is owner/founder of Maria Serbus, LLC: "Start your evolution: Awaken your best self" founded in April 2021 where she provides services on stress management and building resilience. She aims to help clients overcome obstacles to reach their goals through effective mind-body practices that can be incorporated into everyday routines.

Maria was born in Guatemala, adopted at the age of 8 months, and raised in southwest Minnesota in the small town of Fairfax. Maria now resides in Rochester with her husband, preschool-age son, and two dogs.

The platitude Maria currently draws from is, “Live your life with your soul on fire. Align with what brings you true joy. Follow your own North Star.”

How would you describe your style in one sentence?

My style is a mix between athleisure and minimalism, depending on the day and mood.

How does owning your own business impact how you choose to dress?

Since starting my business and “being my own boss,” I’ve been able to blend more comfort with simple, yet polished, pieces. It has afforded me an opportunity to really step into "me," in all aspects.

What do you think makes your style unique?

My authentic joy and vibrant energy I bring to each outfit. I wear what feels good to me. And most importantly, I’m extremely tuned into my energy level and what I’m bringing to a space so that when I show up, my outfit is just half the vibe — the other half is my energy and vibrance.

Share an item that makes you smile when you wear it.

I love shoes. Nothing particularly fancy, but if I put on a boot with a wedge heel, I feel a little taller — physically and confidence-wise. Also, when I add a pair of my favorite earrings from local jewelry artist Erica Ross ( glamourossgoods.com ), it always makes me smile.

Maria Serbus shows off earrings by Erica Ross on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What about something that provides instant comfort?

In winter, I opt for this large, cozy black scarf that really goes with anything — coat or not — and looks professional and cute, but is also super warm for those cold days. Otherwise, I will add some calming/grounding bracelets.

Something you splurged on and have no regrets about?

One of my favorite items I’ve splurged on is a super cute jean jacket from Dry Goods. I plan to splurge on a custom-fit Tom James suit from my cousin Becca (Instagram @suitsbybecca ) for a fresh look when I’m doing future speaking engagements or a TED talk.

Repeat purchases?

I cannot have too many black leggings or black tees in various styles/lengths/sleeve options. I can jazz up or down and wear them with so much.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

The surprising thing is probably the LACK of dresses. I don’t think dresses look great on me because of my height (4-foot-11). It always hits wrong somewhere.

Anything you recently parted with?

I had been hanging onto clothes in my closet from my pre-baby body days. I’m not going back to pre-baby size, and I’m finally becoming OK with that.

And any items you have no intent to forego?

My black clothing — they will always be a staple.

How does makeup play a role in your get-ready routine?

It’s very minimal. I have used different Mary Kay gurus in the past to help set me up with simple products that I love. My must-haves if I’m going out are eyeliner, mascara and chapstick.

Fill in the blank: Living in the Midwest means ______ .

Being versatile and wearing layers.

Anything you wish you could tell your younger self about style knowing what you know now?

Just be yourself. I spent much of middle school and high school desperately trying to blend in. Find what you like and what fits well, and just go with it.

Connect with Maria at mariaserbus.com or on Instagram @maria.serbus .

Black is a staple of Maria Serbus' wardrobe. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

