Lifestyle

Stewartville teacher finds stress relief in quest for a better bagel

Juliet Parlette finds success with recipe that sounds simple but has its challenges.

Juliet Parlette
Juliet Parlette is pictured in her home Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Holly Ebel
February 22, 2022 06:30 AM
ROCHESTER — While thousands were trying their hands at sourdough breads during the pandemic lockdown, Juliet Parlette of Rochester was in her kitchen perfecting bagels.

An English teacher at Stewartville High School, the idea of bagels came from a segment on CBS "Sunday Morning" television show.

"That show always has interesting segments and one was about making New York bagels. That was all it took — I had to give it a try."

An online search led her to a recipe which she has been making almost every Sunday since.

She always makes a double batch and usually by evening they're gone, none to be had. Sold out, as it were.

In fact there are times she has to hide some so her husband, T.J. Parlette, minister at First Presbyterian Church, can have his share.

"I needed something to do during the many months of lockdown and the bagels turned out to be a challenge, fun, and most important, a big stress reliever," she said.

Baking can do that.

The recipe she uses originally had just four ingredients: water, flour, yeast and salt. At her son Grafton's suggestion, she adds an egg which seems to improve the texture.

For something with so few ingredients there had to be some challenges.

"There were. First, getting the round shape just right. That took quite a bit of trial and error. I also had to learn kneading techniques. My mother is an excellent baker and cook and she gave me tips — it's all in the knuckles," Parlette said.

Getting to the finished product also takes a bit of doing.

First the bagels are dropped into boiling water for just a few minutes, then baked for another few minutes.

What bagel bakers strive for is a slightly crispy crust, a "pull" when a piece is bitten off, a chewy inside and a just-baked flavor.

Until now Parlette has kept her repertoire fairly simple — plain and cinnamon sugar — but she may be ready to add more.

"I'm thinking about pretzel bagels," she said.

Bagels have a long history, going back at least in the 1600s in Poland where there was a large Jewish population.

Bagels went mainstream — in a big way — in the 1970s.

Originally made in specialty bagel shops, they are now regularly found in grocery store bakeries, both fresh and frozen.

There's something for every taste — plain, rye, pumpernickel and whole wheat. Additions like raisins, dried fruits, garlic and onions have expanded their appeal as well.

One of the most popular ways to enjoy a fresh bagel, toasted or not, is known as a Bagel Brunch, which includes a "shmear" of cream cheese, lox, capers and red onion, just one of the hundreds of ways we can enjoy this special bread.

JULIET'S BAGELS

1 1/2 cups hot water, at least 90 degrees
1 tablespoon yeast
1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
Mix above ingredients and let rise for 10 minutes.
3 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 egg
Mix and add the rest of the ingredients. Once it's sticky, roll onto a slightly floured surface and knead until the dough is silky smooth, about 10 minutes. Cover with a warm, damp dish towel and let rise for 1 to 1 1/4 hours, or until it has doubled in size. Punch down.

Cut into 8 or 10 equal parts. Roll each piece into a ball by folding it into itself, then rolling out the creases. Let the balls rise for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, start to boil a large pot of water. Pinch each ball in the middle with thumb and pointer finger to make a hole, then use your other pointer finger to slowly rotate it around the finger to widen the hole. Once the water is a rolling boil, add just enough bagels to only make a single layer. Flip after a minute for chewier bagels, longer for less chewy.

Place bagels on a greased cookie sheet, brush with an egg wash and add desired toppings. (Parlette dips half of hers in a combination of cinnamon, sugar and a tiny bit of nutmeg.)

Bake at 425 for 20 minutes or until they acquire your preferred brown.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .

Food for Thought - Holly Ebel column sig

