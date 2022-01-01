SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Strive for holiness, but don’t be self-righteous about it

Columnist Chris Brekke says we should try genuinely to be faithful followers of our faith. And follow the rules, even if you don't like them.

"From the Pulpit" column sig
By Chris Brekke
January 01, 2022 08:30 AM
Share

Jews and Muslims don’t recognize Jesus as the Savior. Protestants don’t recognize the Pope as infallible. Baptists don’t recognize each other in the liquor store.

Cute.

The last phrase is only funny if you know that Baptists are teetotalers, i.e., they aren’t supposed to drink alcohol. So if they do, it’s on the QT and not to be known by others. If a fellow Baptist is seen in the liquor store, you keep your head down and look away.

Hmm.

So, aren’t there a whole slew of things that Christians are officially opposed to, but do anyway?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lutheran Church is opposed to gambling, but many Lutherans gamble. I have heard that Minnesota, a quite Lutheran state, is like the third-biggest gambling state.

The Catholic Church is opposed to eating meat on Friday, but many Catholics do anyway.

Christians of all stripes are opposed to cursing, to skipping church, to disrespecting parents, to divorce, to cheating on taxes, to lying and gossiping, to greed, and on and on.

Yet I trust that I’m not shocking you to tell you that many Christians do these things.

Also Read
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
We are all flawed, but still make up one family
Columnist Mark Nuehring says we can’t change the past, but we can be very aware of how we let those experiences form us going forward.
January 04, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Nuehring
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
We should pay more attention to where we pay attention
Columnist Emily Carson says she is resolving to be more aware of her "attention account balance."
January 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Lifestyle
Finding Faith: The 12 Days of Christmas are a gift
While many may only recognize the season in passing from the Christmas carol sung at Sunday school programs, the 12 Days of Christmas is of significance to Christians, even if they don’t realize it.
December 31, 2021 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Some don’t agree with the prohibition, so they excuse themselves that way. If they were in charge of their religion, they would do away with the moral rules they don't like.

Some Christians mostly agree with their faith's rules, but yet don’t keep them. They wouldn’t want to be recognized and singled out as a sinner on that score by their fellow believers. We humans don't want to be busted as obvious hypocrites.

What do we do with this gap between beliefs and behaviors?

If we do not “walk the talk,” then what? It does make us hypocrites, right? Or at least weak Church members.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’d say we should try genuinely to be faithful followers of our faith. We need that. And the world needs to see that from us.

We advance the cause of Christ when we practice what we preach. Aim high. Grow in obedience.

I don't mean be a legalist and a record-keeper on all manner of lesser rules, but we should make a good-faith effort to fly right.

Secondly, we know that Christianity is not a “good works” religion, a legalistic society built on rules. Jesus sure didn’t like that spirit in the Pharisees.

So we are gracious with others and not condemning.

None of us are sinless. Lean on Christ, for both his strength and his grace. St. Paul writes: “I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, beg you to live a life worthy of the calling to which you have been called.” (Ephesians 4:1).

Make a good-faith effort to be recognizable as a follower of Jesus. Strive for holiness; but don’t be phony or self-righteous about it. Keep the focus on the goodness of Christ because ours just isn’t that good.

Thanks for trying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FAITHFROM THE PULPIT
What to read next
Lost Italian 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Italian wedding soup celebrates the marriage between meat and greens
In today's "Home with the Lost Italian" food column, Sarah Nasello wishes readers a delicious new year with her recipe for Italian Wedding Soup.
January 05, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Christmas.Loretta's.fruit.tree.jpg
Lifestyle
Daughter Susan shares her experiences
Columnist Lovina Eicher's widowed daughter says she feels like she and the children have come a long way in the year since her husband's death.
January 04, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
There’s going to be sacrifice involved
Columnist Dave Ramsey says couple needs to crunch numbers and decide what’s worth it and what isn’t — for you them and their kids.
January 04, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
01 Epiphany Pie
Lifestyle
One more pie to end the season
Many cultures include an Epiphany Pie or cake to mark the day 12 days after Christmas.
January 04, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel