Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW 99¢ for 1 month of news!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Stronger and in good financial shape

Set aside the windfall from a divorce settlement for at least a year.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
March 29, 2022 01:00 PM
Share

Dear Dave,

My husband and I are getting a divorce, and everything will be final in less than a month. I haven’t worked outside the home in a few years, but according to the terms of the divorce I’ll receive $75,000 in cash on the day the divorce is finalized. I also have about $5,000 in debt on a credit card I am responsible for paying. Other than that, I have no debt. Can you give me some advice for moving forward in my life?

Starla

I’m truly sorry to hear you’re going through this. If you’re not already connected to a good church, I hope you’ll consider finding one. Having caring people of faith around you in times like this can help a lot.

The credit card debt is a small part of your financial picture right now. Still, my advice is to go ahead and pay it off as soon as you receive the settlement money. That way, you’ll be completely debt-free and still have $70,000 in the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a little bit of a catch, though. You’ll need to live for a while like that money isn’t there. Use just enough to get yourself settled somewhere else, if that’s a consideration, and then start looking for a job so you can eat and pay the utilities. There are tons of places hiring right now, and the money’s decent, so it shouldn’t be too hard to start generating a regular income soon.

If you’ll do this, that big chunk of cash will still be sitting there a year from now when the pain of the divorce has lessened a bit. At that point, you’ll be stronger and more emotionally and mentally ready to think about the future and make real plans .

And if you haven’t already, cut up that credit card and close the account. The last thing you need right now is an avenue to more debt. God bless you, Starla.

— Dave

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Building relationships at work is crucial
It can make work much more fulfilling and can possibly take you to employment opportunities down the line.
March 24, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Follow the plan, and make stuff happen!
Columnist Dave Ramsey says $38,000 is not enough to get ahead and meet savings and retirement goals.
March 22, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Can't write right? It's important to be clear
Business is competitive and you can’t let bad writing keep you from inspiring your customers to buy, or encourage and motivate your employees to work harder, or simply write memos and letters to fellow managers and your team.
March 17, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
What to read next
cinnamon.rolls.jpg
Lifestyle
Adventures with baby chicks and a visit from Aunt Lovina
It’s a windy, rainy morning, and the temperature is around 44 degrees. Son Joseph got a call saying he won’t have to work today because of the rain. They have no inside work as of now.
March 29, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
HelloFresh
Lifestyle
Meals by mail put the kit in your kitchen
Though currently in a period of adjustment, these services offer subscribers high-quality ingredients and menus created by professional chefs and nutritionists. Right now is a good time to give one of them a try.
March 29, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
032622.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
How to get rid of the 'snow mold' on your lawn this spring
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also answers questions from readers about when to clean up planting beds and where to find certain flowers.
March 26, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Companions on the journey
Columnist Mark Nuehring says
March 26, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Nuehring