Stuffed vegetables: Ah, that's the stuffing

We stuff chickens, turkeys, other meats and sometimes fish. But right now, one of the easiest and tastiest stuffed foods are vegetables.

A check of both the farmers and local markets showed that the right mid-to late summer veggies are starting to show up — slowly now but in a few weeks there will be a deluge (hello zucchini). Most are natural "stuffers," others a little more involved. A bonus is that they can almost take you through an entire meal including appetizer, salad and main course.

So what kinds of stuffing work the best to complement the vegetable's taste and texture? It's pretty much the cook's choice, but there are lots of options including bread cubes, cheeses, onions, meats, grains, beans, rice and even leftovers. Look in your pantry and refrigerator where you'll probably come across even more options. These are also a great way to accommodate vegetarian and vegan diets.

If you've never tried these before, now's a good time. They are a little more work but well-worth the effort. Here are some of the best:

Acorn squash: This gourd was shaped to be stuffed. Cut in half, clean out the seeds and pulp. Place on a sheet pan, cut side down, and roast at 375 for 30 minutes, then flip over right side up and add the stuffing. Bake until the stuffing is hot.

Zucchini: A long, skinny vegetable that takes well to stuffing, plus its an easy way to not have to bake another batch of zucchini bread. Cut in half, lengthwise, to make a boat shape. Make a hollow, then add your stuffing. These cook quickly at 350 degrees, so you might want to heat the stuffing first to give it a head start, then add it.

Bell peppers: These spicy delights are especially easy because they are hollow to start with. There are two ways to prepare these — either cut them in half or cut the stem-end off, scooping out the excess seeds. Add the stuffing through the hole on top. Red, green and yellow varieties all work well and bring nice color to the plate. Absolutely one of my favorites.

Eggplant: This is not everyone's favorite, but they take on a different persona when you stuff them and are also mild enough to highlight any ingredients you add. Ground lamb with rice is especially good. The best way to stuff is to roast them first at 425 for about 30 minutes, then cut into a boat-like shape. The insides that you scoop out can be part of the stuffing.

Avocados: When you're not making guacamole, these fruits (yes, avocados are fruits) make a perfect small pocket when you remove the pit, just the right size for hummus, salsa or a scoop of a seafood salad, perfect for an appetizer or first course.

Tomatoes: Speaking of fruits in disguise, tomatoes, of course, are not new to stuffing and make a great side dish or the main event. There are two ways to do this. The first is to cut the top off around the stem and then carefully spoon out the pulp and seeds. They can also be cut in half. Leave a sturdy shell, about 1/4-inch thick all around. Try mixing bread crumbs and a little cheese in with whatever other ingredients to hold everything together. Use the tomato pulp in the stuffing or save it for a pasta sauce another day. Before baking at 350 drizzle the tops with a little olive oil.

Bakes russet potatoes: These are a classic and a favorite of most folks. Potatoes can be stuffed with virtually anything — broccoli, bacon, cheeses, chili, sour cream, sloppy Joe meat. A baked potato with various stuffings can easily become a hearty main course.

Whichever you choose, these are the weeks to try them out. All make a healthful as well as seasonal option for mid-to late summer meals.

Sourdough stuffing

Olive oil

1 cup sourdough bread cut into cubes and crusts removed

1/4 cup sliced scallions, both white and green parts

1-1/2 cups diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1-1/2 cups grated Gruyere cheese

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a pan, add the bread cubes and cook over medium-low heat until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Using the same pan add more oil if needed and add scallions, tomatoes, thyme and garlic. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring. Add to the bread cubes, then add Parmesan, salt and pepper. Toss gently. Fill cavities of vegetables to be stuffed, then sprinkle with Gruyere. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes.

Sausage stuffing for veggies

8 white mushrooms, finely chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons sherry

3/4 lb. Italian sausage, casings removed

1 cup chopped scallions

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

2/3 cup Panko

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and add the sausage, crumbling it with a spoon . Cook about 8 minutes, stirring, until lightly browned. Add the chopped mushrooms and the sherry, then the scallions, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook about 3 minutes. Then add Panko, stirring, so it mixes in with the other ingredients. Stir in the mascarpone. When melted take off heat, add Parmesan and season to taste. Stuff whatever vegetable you have chosen. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes.

