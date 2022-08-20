'Stupidification' shows how humans can mess up a good thing

We humans have always had a stupid problem. We try to be smart, and sometimes we are, but stupidity keeps crawling back in. "Stupid" means "unintelligent, careless, senseless." We have brains, but other forces are at play within us too. Let's think about that, and ponder if there might be any cure for stupid.

The human story seems like a long blooper reel some days. We mangle our priorities. We mistreat each other. We mar God’s masterpiece creation. We spew lies and we besmirch our neighbors. We neglect the elderly. We continue our racism. Well, one could go on, but you get it. Look around at the world on any old day, and you will see plenty of stupid. Or if you prefer, look in the mirror, and that may show it to you also, eh. Supposedly, we are the smartest of all creatures on earth, but yet we have no lack of doing dumb things.

Now, this term "stupidification" is a newer construct. It means "the process of making more stupid." As if we don't come by it naturally enough, we sometimes systemically contribute to increased stupidity. Social psychologist Jonathon Haidt has some good stuff on this if you want to look him up on Google.

Scripture tells us that our foolishness is one of the ways we sin and make a mess of life. Christians know that the shed blood of Jesus and the eternal grace of God is our only hope for our tragic brokenness. We just plain are not smart enough nor good enough to rescue ourselves. History is one clear and long proof of that.

Thus, it’s only a secondary blessing when God’s Word lauds wisdom. The truth and benevolence of the Lord’s teachings to us do not save, but they do bless. They can make us less stupid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; a good understanding have all those who practice it.” (Psalm 111:10)

We must begin with the humility to know that we are not God. We bow before Him in full awareness of our errors and in grateful realization of His majesty. We silence ourselves in awe of the Almighty. To do otherwise is to be air-headedly arrogant. Arrogance is part of how stupidifying works. The first step in learning is to be willing to be taught; to know that you are under the tutelage of one who is greater.

It says, “all who follow his precepts have good understanding.” It is such a modern Western mantra that we are to “do our own thing” and “be your own person” and “follow your dreams” and etc. We are in love with self-invention and individuality. We often accept no authority. With that as our thick cultural milieu, will we actually subject our wills to another; even if that other is God Himself? Don't be stupid; listen to the truth that stands the test of time.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.