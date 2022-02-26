Style across the spectrum

As owner of her interior design business, Interiors by J. Curry, Rochester native Jessica Curry boasts an affinity for style in both homes and her wardrobe.

“Growing up, before I had an interest in interior design or knew what it was, I wanted to be a fashion designer,” she said.

Curry has been in the design industry, serving Rochester and surrounding areas, for more than 20 years — nearly seven of which has been spent running J. Curry. She currently resides in Eyota with her husband and two active kids.

Jessica Curry on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Describe your style.

It’s eclectic. I enjoy neutrals and girly, lacy vibes that lend a slightly boho/feminine feel, but I also favor the contrary — items like black leather and more edgy details paired with bold stripes or pattern for a more metropolitan feel. Just depends on my mood.

How does your role as an interior designer translate into how you present yourself?

It’s something I think about every day and is an important part of how I pull outfits together. I am able to illustrate that I know how to pair different materials, textures and colors that work well and are possibly an unexpected combo, but somehow still work together. It’s a great way to show clients how to think outside the box with their own home design.

So what does a typical day of attire look like for you?

Dress pants or dressier pair of jeans, dress shirt or light sweater, and often a layering piece like a blazer, jean jacket or long cardigan.

Go-to colors?

I opt for fabrics and materials that boast more natural hues — earthy colors like deep olives, cream, muted clay tones. I almost always have some black in my attire each day to anchor whatever other colors I’m wearing.

Best purchase you’ve ever made and what made it so great?

My Sorel boots. I have a few different styles and I just love how polished they can make an outfit look. Bonus: the bottom has traction and a supportive sole which I often need when going out to job sites.

What has been a constant in your wardrobe over the years?

I’ve gravitated to a dressy and polished aesthetic almost my entire life. I love to incorporate some of the new trends as they come, but also stay true to my own personal style and likes.

What are the necessary components of confidence as it relates to style?

Outfits that look nicely put together, but also fit well and are comfortable.

Do you have any style hacks or get-ready time-saving tips?

If I spend time laying out an outfit the night before work, I tend to not second guess as much than if I wait for the morning to make a selection. Tip: If you are struggling to decide what to wear in the morning but love a certain pair of boots or accessory, build the outfit around that. This approach has resulted in me being a bit more creative with how I put things together from my closet.

What's worth the "big bucks" when it comes to your style?

A high-quality purse that can become a timeless piece for which I can rotate in and out of my wardrobe throughout the seasons.

Any special item that you want or plan to purchase in the near term?

There is a very cute, cropped saddle-color leather jacket I have been eyeing at Ama La Vita boutique in Rochester. It would be such a great layering piece for spring.

Jessica Curry on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What's the latest clothing item you've seen someone wear that made you do a double-take, for good or bad?

The mom jeans — I’m not quite there with that style, but my almost 14-year-old daughter can pull them off.

Fill in the blank: My outfit doesn’t feel complete without _____.

A statement pair of earrings or necklace. I have several and if I don’t have one of the two on, I feel naked. It just really competes the look of an outfit.

