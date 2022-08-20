Style is a ‘piece of art’

Brenna Brom has many jobs, her biggest one being a stay-at-home mom to her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Oliver.

She’s also the proud owner of the art business It’s a Whimsical Life, where she creates colorful acrylic paintings that she then turns into prints. But that’s not all.

Brenna Brom

“I also work downtown Rochester at Threshold Arts a couple days a week, and as a group fitness instructor at The Rochester Athletic Club. High intensity water aerobics is my specialty.” Brenna says that while life often feels hectic, “it all keeps things very interesting.”

She loves to be outside to include taking part in activities like hiking, biking, gardening, skiing/snowboarding, plus more. Lastly, she adds, “I am obsessed with house plants and elephants. You can find them all over our house.”

How would you describe your style?

Whimsical and ranging from simple and athletic to bold and colorful.

In what ways do you express yourself creatively through your style, and how is your role as an artist reflected in how you dress?

I love expressing myself through my style and think of it as a piece of art. Sometimes it’s with a fun pair of earrings, different hair style, bold top, vintage dress, or patterned pair of pants, and sometimes it's all of the above.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

Brenna Brom

It ranges and depends on what role I'll be playing that day – comfortable mama, fitness/water aerobics instructor, outdoor adventurer, or whimsical artist. If I’m not working or going out to a brewery/day on the town, I usually resort to a comfy pair of sweats or shorts and pair it with a comfy T-shirt or sweatshirt.

Items you find yourself gravitating to most?

Bold statement earrings made by local artists, a good hat (beanie, backwards baseball, sun hat) or hair accessory, and a funky pair of glasses/sunglasses. For mom-ing/outdoor play/fitness convenience, I usually gravitate towards a good pair of sweats/shorts and a T-shirt or sweater/sweatshirt.

What trends are you seeing now that you particularly like or dislike?

I love overalls, fanny packs, flowy dresses and skirts, and dislike crop tops, platform shoes and clothing with weirdly placed holes.

Thoughts on shopping second-hand?

Love it. I'd say about half of my clothing I've found shopping second-hand or vintage. Each piece is usually super unique and stands out from the norm.

Best clothing purchase you’ve ever made and what made it so great?

Brenna Brom

My gardening/painting overalls from Duluth Trading Company are the best. They are colorful and covered in vegetables. So comfy and water resistant. I also love my yellow Chaco sandals, Timberland hiking boots, Asics tennis shoes and Minnetonka moccasins. (All shoe staples in my opinion.)

Best compliment ever received?

I get a lot of compliments when I'm doing my art markets. I love when people tell me that my clothing style resembles my art style.

What's on your “want” list in terms of clothing/shoe purchases?

I am always on the search for a good pair of overalls or vintage dresses/skirts, and I need a new pair of tennis shoes and hiking sandals.

Fill in the blank: I feel best when I am wearing:

My gardening/painting overalls, a high-waisted pair of jeans/sweats with an over-sized shirt/sweater or a flowy summer dress.

