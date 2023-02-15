Style should make you happy

“Growing up, I never expected to stay in Rochester as an adult," said Madison Kelly, who was born and raised in the Med City. "But since returning after college in Des Moines, I have fallen in love with the city and the community in a way I hadn’t before. Especially the downtown area.”

A freelance graphic designer and barista, Kelly, 24, says, “Currently, I'm a manager at Café Steam's skyway location where I curate local art and tend to our plants — in addition to making great coffee. If you thought Steam only had one location, you're missing out.”

The coffee café also has a Broadway location.

As part of her graphic design work, Kelly last year was chosen to create billboards as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves "Own Every Canvas" campaign in conjunction with the team's City Edition uniform unveiling.

“Outside of work,” Kelly says, “you'll find me at local events with friends, thrifting or watching cartoons.”

How do you describe your style?

Recently, I’ve been hearing a lot about "dopamine dressing." Dressing to make yourself and your brain happy. For me, that’s thrifted clothes, bright colors, funky patterns and comfortable materials.

Where did your style originate?

Since my early teens, I’ve collected style inspiration from the Internet, especially Pinterest, YouTube and now TikTok. I can’t pinpoint how my style originated, but I can point to ways in which it evolved. Right now, I really love looks created by @foreveryoursbetty and @sativadiva97 on TikTok.

Madison Kelly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In-person sources of inspiration?

One of my best friends, Wes, is a huge style inspiration of mine. They are totally unafraid to just go for it. Their support has made me more confident in my own style and more willing to go outside of my comfort zone.

Do you see your artwork reflective of your style or vice versa?

My love of color definitely translates to my art. I always seem to gravitate toward purples, pinks and greens.

What do you hope your style communicates professionally and personally? At Steam, as an artist, otherwise?

That I am a creative and colorful person. Clothes and accessories can be a great conversation starter with people who are interested in similar things as you.

The most important component of your wardrobe?

Comfort. Wearing things that feel good on my body. I will not sacrifice myself to itchy sweaters or tight pants for the sake of fashion.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe, including accessories?

Something that makes them smile.

Madison Kelly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Please tell me a little about your favorite accessories.

Funky earrings. I love ones that are colorful and a little weird. One of my favorites is strawberries cast in resin by local artist Lavender & Violas.

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Anything above 50 degrees. I like being able to show off my outfit without having to put on a big coat.

Anything especially "Minnesota" about your style?

I’m always prepared with extra layers. You never know what the weather is going to be like.

Is Rochester’s style changing with the atmosphere downtown and around town?

I think so. Sometimes I still feel like I stick out walking around downtown with my colorful hair and bright clothing, in ways I wouldn’t in a bigger city. But our local fashion community is expanding with cool people like Brooke Burch of Vintage Rack and Max Haydon of Mauxvelli.

Parting thoughts?

Wear what makes you happy. If you can’t wear exactly what you want to because of work or school, find small ways to add a little extra dopamine to your outfit.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.