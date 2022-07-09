SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Suffering is made bearable by faith

Columnist Chris Brekke says that suffering is a part of life, but the consolation for those with faith is comfort that comes from the Lord.

"From the Pulpit" column sig
Opinion by Chris Brekke
July 09, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

There sure are a lot of different approaches to life. Near the center of one’s worldview is the way that we see and handle life’s brokenness. Much is a mess here on earth. All would agree about that. Our daily reality has loads of evidence that there are bad things aplenty. That there is sin/wrong/pain/evil/crap is the one religious doctrine that is easily provable. Every religion and philosophy acknowledges that we have woes to bear. The question is: now what? How do we understand it? And what shall we do about it?

A unique word on this topic is “theodicy.” It means “why is there evil, if there’s a God?” "Why the woe?" is the question of the Biblical book of Job. Have you read it? It is quality ancient literature, that tells the story of a good man whose world goes totally sideways and he suffers terribly. Job then has an extensive painful discussion with friends and with God.

Also Read
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Let's celebrate Town Crier Day by listening to the news around us
Columnist Emily Carson says we live in an age where town criers come from many platforms, which is both good and troublesome.
July 09, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
'Come...Celebrate Jesus Christ!' will be held beginning Friday, July 15
A nondenominational celebration will be held for three days at Soldiers Field Park.
July 09, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The non-religious worldviews do not deal with any divine aspect of suffering. They skip that. They kinda go with “life sucks” and it’s all random. People of faith must include the relationship of suffering with God. Christians are not all of one mind, as to why there is suffering and what the purpose is. Is it God’s will? Is it Satan’s attack? Is it due to human sin? It seems quite complicated, and beyond our capacity to figure out, but by faith we trust that God is never absent, and that the Lord can bring good out of evil.

We look to the cross, knowing that Jesus suffered too, and took on the worst that life dishes out, and defeated it. He is the Redeemer of all our woes. “Christ has appeared once for all, at the end of the ages to do away with sin by the sacrifice of Himself.” (Hebrews 9:26)The Lord bids us to cling to Him and to be part of His loving rescue of earth’s sorrows. “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2). The peace and power of the Lord to you who suffer, and to you who walk along with those who suffer.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FAITHFROM THE PULPIT
What to read next
070922 Erdman 1.jpg
Lifestyle
On the lookout for that vintage summer, seaside style
Columnist Sandy Erdman says pastel colors and nautical or lakeside themes make a great sense of décor.
July 09, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Tammy Swift online col sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
The family may be going to seed, but we're still willing to spray leafy spurge
As kids, we spent many summers bumping along the dirt roads in Dad’s pickup as he patrolled creeks and ditches — ever vigilant to any splash of yellow representing leafy spurge. He would screech to a halt and we'd trot to the back of the truck to pull out hoses so we could douse every offending patch with herbicide. These days, we are more prone to limping than trotting. But we're still spraying spurge, Tammy Swift says.
July 09, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
070922.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.webcrop.jpg
Lifestyle
This is one of the most fragrant trees when it's flowering
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler gives advice on a linden tree, as well as what to do about tree suckers sprouting in lawns.
July 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
070922.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Your midsummer yard and garden to-do list
Don Kinzler says weeding is just one of the many projects to take on outside this time of year.
July 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler