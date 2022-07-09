Suffering is made bearable by faith

There sure are a lot of different approaches to life. Near the center of one’s worldview is the way that we see and handle life’s brokenness. Much is a mess here on earth. All would agree about that. Our daily reality has loads of evidence that there are bad things aplenty. That there is sin/wrong/pain/evil/crap is the one religious doctrine that is easily provable. Every religion and philosophy acknowledges that we have woes to bear. The question is: now what? How do we understand it? And what shall we do about it?

A unique word on this topic is “theodicy.” It means “why is there evil, if there’s a God?” "Why the woe?" is the question of the Biblical book of Job. Have you read it? It is quality ancient literature, that tells the story of a good man whose world goes totally sideways and he suffers terribly. Job then has an extensive painful discussion with friends and with God.

The non-religious worldviews do not deal with any divine aspect of suffering. They skip that. They kinda go with “life sucks” and it’s all random. People of faith must include the relationship of suffering with God. Christians are not all of one mind, as to why there is suffering and what the purpose is. Is it God’s will? Is it Satan’s attack? Is it due to human sin? It seems quite complicated, and beyond our capacity to figure out, but by faith we trust that God is never absent, and that the Lord can bring good out of evil.

We look to the cross, knowing that Jesus suffered too, and took on the worst that life dishes out, and defeated it. He is the Redeemer of all our woes. “Christ has appeared once for all, at the end of the ages to do away with sin by the sacrifice of Himself.” (Hebrews 9:26). The Lord bids us to cling to Him and to be part of His loving rescue of earth’s sorrows. “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2). The peace and power of the Lord to you who suffer, and to you who walk along with those who suffer.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.