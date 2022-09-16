Summer is unwinding, and so is the Great Celestial Dragon

This time of the year brings mixed feelings. While I love summer, the star-watching nut in me loves this time of the year because I can get to my telescope earlier in the evening. Watching the stars on these relatively warm September evenings is such a relaxing and great way to unwind after a long day. Summer is also unwinding toward fall. Sept. 22 is the first day of autumn, astronomically known as the autumnal equinox.

The constellation Draco the Dragon is completely unwound in the northern sky and has been for some time. It looks more like a snake than a dragon, as if we really know what dragons look like. Locating Draco the Dragon is not an easy task if you’re new to constellation hunting. To quote the great Beatles classic, it’s a "long and winding road." In a way, Draco looks like a backward “S.” To begin your heavenly hunt, you may want to pull up the September star map from my website lynchandthestars.com .

When it’s dark enough, around 9 pm, face north and look for the highest star you can, nearly overhead. That’s Vega, the brightest star in another constellation Lyra the Harp. Look about 10 degrees or about one fist-width held at arm’s length below Vega for a small but distinct lopsided trapezoid of stars. They outline Draco’s head. From there, look about 15 degrees to the lower right for two more moderately faint stars right next to each other. That’s the neck of the stretched-out dragon. From the neck, the body of Draco kinks off to the left in a nearly straight line of brighter stars about 20 degrees long. From there, the tail of the dragon kinks downward in a nearly vertical line. The tail ends between the pots of the Big and Little Dippers.

The most significant star in Draco is Thuban, found toward the end of the Dragon’s tail. Thuban used to be the north star in our sky back around the year 3000 BC. Presently the north star is Polaris, at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. The north star shines directly above the Earth’s North Pole. If you stand on the North Pole, the Polaris will be directly over your head. The Earth’s axis has a super slow wobble that takes 26,000 years to complete one cycle. Back around 3000 BC, Earth’s axis was pointing at Thuban. Now it’s directed toward Polaris. Wait until 21,000 AD and Thuban will once again be the north star.

This week, the very bright planet Jupiter is on the rise in the eastern evening sky, rising at sunset. You can’t miss it. Jupiter’s by far the bright starlight object in the evening sky. Jupiter is nearing its closest point to the Earth since 1963. Even with a good pair of binocular you may see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons that appear as little “stars” either side of Jupiter. You may even see some of Jupiter’s cloud bands. I’ll have much more about Jupiter in the coming weeks in Skywatch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .