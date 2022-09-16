We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Summer is unwinding, and so is the Great Celestial Dragon

Draco's brightest star, Thuban, was once and will again be our north star.

SW DIAGRAM FOR SEPT 16-18, 2022.jpg
A dragon and a bear make for great stargazing this week.
Contributed
By Mike Lynch
September 16, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This time of the year brings mixed feelings. While I love summer, the star-watching nut in me loves this time of the year because I can get to my telescope earlier in the evening. Watching the stars on these relatively warm September evenings is such a relaxing and great way to unwind after a long day. Summer is also unwinding toward fall. Sept. 22 is the first day of autumn, astronomically known as the autumnal equinox.

The constellation Draco the Dragon is completely unwound in the northern sky and has been for some time. It looks more like a snake than a dragon, as if we really know what dragons look like. Locating Draco the Dragon is not an easy task if you’re new to constellation hunting. To quote the great Beatles classic, it’s a "long and winding road." In a way, Draco looks like a backward “S.” To begin your heavenly hunt, you may want to pull up the September star map from my website lynchandthestars.com .

Also Read
SW PHOTO FOR SEPT 9-11 2022.jpeg
Lifestyle
The Harvest Moon shines brightly this weekend and beyond
Full moons near the horizon appear larger due to the impact of the atmosphere.
September 09, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
SW DIAGRAM FOR SEPT 2-4. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Get ready for September's celestial splendor
Jupiter joins Saturn in the night sky this month.
September 02, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch

When it’s dark enough, around 9 pm, face north and look for the highest star you can, nearly overhead. That’s Vega, the brightest star in another constellation Lyra the Harp. Look about 10 degrees or about one fist-width held at arm’s length below Vega for a small but distinct lopsided trapezoid of stars. They outline Draco’s head. From there, look about 15 degrees to the lower right for two more moderately faint stars right next to each other. That’s the neck of the stretched-out dragon. From the neck, the body of Draco kinks off to the left in a nearly straight line of brighter stars about 20 degrees long. From there, the tail of the dragon kinks downward in a nearly vertical line. The tail ends between the pots of the Big and Little Dippers.

The most significant star in Draco is Thuban, found toward the end of the Dragon’s tail. Thuban used to be the north star in our sky back around the year 3000 BC. Presently the north star is Polaris, at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. The north star shines directly above the Earth’s North Pole. If you stand on the North Pole, the Polaris will be directly over your head. The Earth’s axis has a super slow wobble that takes 26,000 years to complete one cycle. Back around 3000 BC, Earth’s axis was pointing at Thuban. Now it’s directed toward Polaris. Wait until 21,000 AD and Thuban will once again be the north star.

This week, the very bright planet Jupiter is on the rise in the eastern evening sky, rising at sunset. You can’t miss it. Jupiter’s by far the bright starlight object in the evening sky. Jupiter is nearing its closest point to the Earth since 1963. Even with a good pair of binocular you may see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons that appear as little “stars” either side of Jupiter. You may even see some of Jupiter’s cloud bands. I’ll have much more about Jupiter in the coming weeks in Skywatch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig

Related Topics: SCIENCE AND NATURESTARWATCH
What to read next
Tammy Swift online col sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
Aided by a new 'miracle' drug, I gave up sugar for two weeks and this is what happened
How would I cope without sugar, my constant companion when feeling sad, mad, tired or lonely? When life was too much, what would I do without Betty Crocker, my good friends at the Reese’s factory and Ben and Jerry? Was I supposed to just sit there, gnaw through celery sticks and FEEL things?
September 15, 2022 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Little Thistle Chill.JPG
Lifestyle
THC-infused beer debuts in Rochester
Little Thistle released Chill Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. It’s the first THC-infused beverage from any of the breweries in Minnesota’s third largest city.
September 14, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
White chicken chili 1.jpg
Lifestyle
This White Chicken Chili is the perfect bowl of comfort to ease you into fall
Sauteed onions, tender chicken and a touch of heat make this simple recipe a crowd-pleaser.
September 14, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Trying to beat the store credit racket is a dangerous game
Columnist Dave Ramsey says a discount for opening a credit card sounds good, but there's certainly fine print involved.
September 13, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey