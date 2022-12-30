99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
Super chilled but super cool starry nights

Four planets, a well-known constellation and that constellation's famous nebula are great viewing targets with the eye or a telescope.

By Mike Lynch
December 30, 2022 08:30 AM
SW DIAGRAM FOR JAN 1, 2023.jpg
A diagram of the evening sky in early January.
Contributed

Welcome to stargazing in 2023. January nights are full of starry delights but are not so great for comfort. Some nights can be downright frigid. But if you bundle up, you can treat yourself to a fantastic celestial show. Personally, I love stargazing this time of year.

We have four planets available for viewing in the evening. Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn have graced our evening skies for the last several months, but Venus is a recent newcomer. As soon as the sun sets, look for Venus in the low southwestern twilight sky. You can’t miss it. Don’t wait too long to look for the blazing planet, however, because it slips below the southwest horizon by 6 p.m. early in the month and by 7 p.m. in late January. Venus will put on a pretty show with Saturn as the two planets gradually approach each other during January. On Jan. 22, the planets will be less than half a degree from each other, appearing to almost touch in the low southwest twilight sky.

Jupiter starts January evenings in the high south-southwestern heavens, and Mars hangs high and bright in the southeast with its unmistakable ruddy hue. Both planets are good telescope targets, especially Jupiter, with cloud bands striping the huge planet, and its four brightest moons appearing as faint stars dancing around Jupiter from night to night. Seeing details on Mars with a telescope is a little more challenging, but you may see some darker patches that are valleys and basins. Both planets continue to drift farther and farther away from Earth, so early January will be the best time to check them out.

Throughout January, the absolute best stargazing in the early evening will be in the east-southeast. A barrage of bright stars makes up the magnificent winter constellations. My nickname for them is "Orion and his gang." Orion is the most brilliant of the group, more or less in the middle of the winter shiners.

At first glance, the mighty hunter looks like a crooked bowtie, but without too much imagination, you can see how that bowtie resembles the torso of a massive man. Orion's brightest stars are Rigel, which marks one of the hunter's knees, and the red giant star Betelgeuse at his armpit. The three bright stars that make Orion’s belt are lined up perfectly and jump right out at you. Three fainter stars in a row just to the lower right of the belt form Orion’s sword. The middle star in the sword will appear fuzzy. That’s because it’s not a single star. It’s the Orion Nebula, a giant cloud of hydrogen gas giving birth to new stars. Even with a small telescope, it’s possible to see four newborn stars within the Nebula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere in Orion’s gang is Auriga, the chariot driver with the bright star Capella. There’s also Taurus the Bull, with the little arrow pointing to the right that outlines the bull’s face and the bright reddish star Aldebaran marking the angry red eye of the beast. Not far away are the Pleiades, a beautiful shining star cluster that resembles a tiny Big Dipper. The Pleiades star cluster is made up of over 100 young stars, probably less than 100 million years old. This month, Mars is just to the lower left of the Pleiades, also known as the “Seven Little Sisters,” the daughters of the deposed god Atlas.

Don’t hibernate inside at night in January. The overhead show is just too good to miss.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

