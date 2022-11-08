SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Susan and Ervin set a wedding date

Columnist Lovina Eicher says a wedding means lots of preparations for the event and the move afterwards.

wedding.invitation.2.jpg
A blessed union will come soon for Lovina's family.
Contributed
Opinion by Lovina Eicher
November 08, 2022 10:00 AM
Today, Nov. 1, would have been my brother-in-law Jacob’s 50th birthday. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. We have many precious memories of the years we spent together. Jacob’s wife Emma is my sister, and he was a first cousin to my husband, Joe. Rest in peace, Jacob. You will be remembered always.

And now, on a happier note, I want to announce the exciting news of daughter Susan and Ervin’s wedding date. The couple picked Dec. 30 for their wedding. Both have lost their first love, and what a great God we have that they were able to find love again. They will never forget their first loves, and we know God has a reason for everything.

So now there is lots of wedding planning going on. Susan and her two children, Jennifer and Ryan, will move in with Ervin and his three children, Kaitlyn, Isaiah, and Curtis, after they are married. As far as I know, daughter Verena will continue living in Susan’s house. We would love to have her move back home, but I understand she likes her independence.

The wedding will be different from our usual weddings. The service will begin at 9 a.m., with the couple being married by around 11:30 a.m. Only one meal will be served. Usually, we have two meals served for weddings. This is the second wedding for both, so they preferred a smaller wedding. The church, uncles, aunts, the bride and groom’s families, and their deceased partners’ families will be invited, which already brings the total up more than they anticipated. The wedding meal will be served cafeteria style except for the bride and groom and their families. Tables will be set for them, and they will have table waiters to wait on them. The wedding will be held at our local community building, which already makes it much easier.

Ervin and Susan very much appreciate every act of kindness that was done for them in the two years since they lost their loved ones.

Please continue praying for them as they join hands together with their five children. I will keep you posted as we prepare for this wedding.

Ervin’s mother, Esther, has been so kind in her offer to help sew for our family for the wedding clothes. This is a great help to Susan and some of my other daughters. She is a great sewer and has done so much to help Susan sew clothes for the five children. Sewing was never one of Susan’s favorite things, so she’s happy to have someone help her. I remember when Susan was still at home and would come home from work. I asked her if she wanted to sew her dress. She said no and that she was very tired. The next thing I knew, she was line driving one of the ponies she was training. I soon figured out that her energy came when there was something she enjoyed doing. I remember asking her if she would rather move her sewing machine to the barn so she would feel more like sewing. Ha ha!

Tomorrow, sister Verena and I plan to help Susan at Ervin’s house. Susan is moving over some of her things she doesn’t need before the wedding. It’s easier to move it while it’s warmer and before the snow starts flying. Her cupboard was emptied, and now we want to set it up in Ervin’s house and put the china dishes back in.

I have finally caught up with reader mail. I sent out letters (answering letters) to eight different states the other day. I don’t thank you readers often enough for all the kind letters of encouragement. A big thank you to Karen from Kansas for the nice box of things you sent. So many useful items, and my grandchildren are so excited about Grandma’s new toys. They often get bored with the same toys I have, so they are very excited.

We have leaves, leaves, leaves. Saturday, we raked a lot of leaves, but the grass is already getting covered with lots more.

Son Joseph is working with the rest of his construction crew this week in Hart, Michigan. They don’t often go overnight. We miss him being home at night, but this hardly ever happens. They wanted less driving time. It is bedtime — good night, sweet dreams, and God’s blessings.

Macaroni Chicken Salad

2-1/2 cups macaroni, uncooked
2 cups diced chicken
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 cup finely diced carrots
1/2 cup sweet relish
1/2 cup mayonnaise
salt and pepper to taste

Cook macaroni according to package directions. Rinse with cold water and drain well; cool. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Toss well, chill.

Lovina Eicher is an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Readers can write to her at PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a reply); or email  LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org  and your message will be passed on to her. 

Amish Kitchen

FOOD AMISH KITCHEN LOVINA EICHER RECIPES
