Sweets for your sweetie

A week from today is Valentine's Day, and if you haven't thought about or bought your sweetie — he or she — a little (or big) remembrance, time is getting short.

Interestingly, the biggest seller nationwide and what people want the most is candy, beating out flowers, which is a surprise. In fact, it's estimated $2.8 billion will be spent on Valentine's Day candy alone this year. Specialty candy shops and other retailers can pretty much satisfy every sweet tooth, from hand-made to mass-produced. Every type, flavor, shape and size is there.

Heart-shaped cocoa bombs on display Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Chocolate Shoppe in Mantorville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In fact, a recent search around town to see what was available left me with a sugar high, and I hadn't even sampled one yet.

One of the most popular chocolate shops around is Chocolatier Stam (111 Broadway Ave. S #208, 507-536-2722) at University Square. If the aroma doesn't pull you in, the displays and variety will. You might be tempted to buy one of everything, especially the bonbons. Among the choices are raspberry white chocolate with a little surprise inside, peanut caramel and crème brûlée. That's just a start.

Nancy Arant, the salesperson, said in anticipation of Valentine's Day, boxes of assorted chocolates are already made up, Rather have one custom-made? They can do that too. There are also other special confections just for Feb. 14 — specially decorated candies, candy lips and heart-shaped lollipops in a variety of chocolates. As you leave the store, candy in hand, you might want to treat yourself to a gelato or an ice cream, also specialties. The company has been making chocolates since its founding in 1913 in Amsterdam. They know what they're doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chocolate Oasis (101 First Ave. SW) in the subway under the Marriott, is small but mighty. There they have both large and smaller boxes of Abdallah chocolates, and an exceptionally tempting array of truffles and bonbons. I could barely take it all in. There are also little packages of candy hearts, and other wrapped sweets appropriate to the day. The store also offers sugar-free and vegan chocolates. The location being where it is, customers come from all over the world. To tempt them even more, there is a large selection of candy bars from everywhere. The downside here is there is no telephone so you aren't able to order ahead.

Northwoods Candy Emporium (215 Apache Mall, 507-208-4800) in Apache Mall is known for its many candy choices. There you'll see varieties of all the classic favorites like filled chocolates, caramels, salt water taffy as well as sugar-free sweets. What they are known for and is a best-seller, especially now, are their chocolate- covered strawberries.

An assortment of chocolates and candies in heart-themed pales on display Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Chocolate Shoppe in Mantorville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"We make them fresh every morning," said a salesman. They can be purchased individually or boxed.

Hunt's Drugs (1510 N. Broadway Ave., 507-289-3901) looks like candy headquarters. I lost count of how many heart-shaped boxes, large and small, were there. A lot, and one was even totally covered with red sequins. All of the old familiar favorites are well- represented: Russell Stover, Whitman's, Abdallah (a Minnesota confectioner) Fanny May, all filled with assortments. There were also individual boxes with just pecan turtles, sea salt caramels and truffles. I also saw chocolates by O'Shea's, a brand new to me. The nice thing there is if you spend over $10 (not hard to do) they will gift-wrap in special Valentine paper.

Want to visit a real old-fashioned candy shop? Head to Mantorville. Just across the street from the Hubbell House is one of the more unique candy shops in our area, The Chocolate Shoppe (420 N. Main St., Mantorville, 507-635-5814), also a landmark. Here they make all of their candies, dipping them as well by hand. You can even watch the sweets being made. All the favorites are there, from toffee and caramels to cream centers, bonbons in a variety of flavors, truffles and fudge.

"Our best sellers are the pecan turtles," said Lynnette Nash, the owner.

They custom-make the boxes; none are pre-packaged. Also available is a confection you don't come across very often — chocolate-dipped potato chips. "At Christmas we dipped 250 pounds of chips," Nash said.

I wondered about sales, since they are a bit out of the way. But Nash assured me they are very busy. "We have a lot of local support and have also become a tourist destination. We do just fine."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's definitely worth a trip, plus it's not that far and is a pretty drive.

While Valentine's Day has been celebrated for literally centuries, the boxes filled with sweets have not. It was Richard Cadbury, of the English candy company, who introduced heart-shaped boxes in 1861, perhaps as a marketing ploy to increase sales, Eventually they were lavishly decorated with cupids and roses, and of course hearts. More than 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are sold every year so clearly his idea was — is — a success.

Fresh vanilla cream chocolates at the Chocolate Shoppe on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Mantorville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .