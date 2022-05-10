SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Taco Tuesday the healthy way for May

Try fish tacos with a great mango-avocado salsa for a different spin on this Tuesday treat.

Alea Lester Fite
Opinion by Alea Lester Fite
May 10, 2022 12:30 PM
Take your Taco Tuesday up a notch during the month of May and plan the perfect fiesta. Host the perfect May celebration with a fiesta of flavors, color and simply nutritious foods with the help of your Hy-Vee registered dietitian.

Spice up your Taco Tuesday by adding in fresh flavors and healthy ingredients. Here are five dietitian-approved fiesta-worthy ingredients:

  • Fish: Whether you prefer cod, mahi-mahi or tilapia, fish is a great source of lean protein and is rich in the omega-3s, EPA and DHA, helping prevent inflammation, regulate blood pressure and support heart health.
  • Fresh herbs: Cilantro is widely used in Mexican cooking, adding the perfect touch of herbaceous flavor, green color, antioxidants and no added sugar or salt.
  • Crunchy veggies: Enjoy unlimited amounts of crisp vegetables, like jicama, for extra vitamins, minerals and filling fiber.
  • Fresh fruits: Pass the lime, skip the salt. Limes are rich in vitamin C and provide the perfect amount of zing in Mexican cuisine.
  • Avocado: Add the perfect touch of creaminess and good-for-you fat. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fat, the good kind of fat for heart health.

Enjoy taco time any day in addition to Taco Tuesdays. Upgrade your taco tradition with a healthy and unique spin on this dish that’s ‘muy popular.’

Fish Tacos with Mango-Avocado Salsa

Serves 4 (2 each)

All you need:

1 mango, peeled, pitted and cubed

1 avocado, firm-ripe, peeled, pitted and cubed

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp Hy-Vee kosher sea salt, divided

1 lbs tilapia fillets

½ tsp Hy-Vee garlic powder

½ tsp Hy-Vee ground cumin

½ tsp Hy-Vee cayenne pepper

1 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil

4 (8-inch each) Hy-Vee whole-wheat flour tortillas

All you do:

  • Place mango, avocado, onion, cilantro, lime juice and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate.
  • Pat fish dry with paper towels. Combine remaining ½ teaspoon salt, garlic powder, cumin and cayenne pepper; rub mixture on fish.
  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook fish in hot oil for 5 minutes or until fish easily flakes with a fork (145 degrees), turning once.
  • Fill tortillas with fish and salsa.

Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/fish-tacos-with-mango-avocado-salsa

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.

