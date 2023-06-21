Taking it from the streets

Working from home doesn’t afford Rudi Braun many opportunities to talk about his style. That’s according to Alyssa Braun who said even if her husband had the chance, he likely wouldn’t go into detail. Still, in her opinion, he should.

“My husband won ‘Most Unique Style’ in his class of 2008 in Sartell, Minnesota,” said Alyssa. “He has dressed similarly ever since and the style has never faded. He continues to be complemented everywhere we go, although to someone unfamiliar with the sneaker game and Streetwear, his style might be cast off as just ‘casual.’”

A software engineering lead in the financial services industry, Rudi grew up in St. Paul and moved to Sartell in central Minnesota for junior high and high school. During those years, he spent most summers in Tokyo with his father before going to college at the University of Iowa where he met Alyssa.

After nearly eight years living in Austin, Texas, the Brauns recently settled in Rochester where Alyssa has family. With two sons, Remi, 3, and Emile, 1, Rudi said, “We really love how family friendly and especially child friendly Rochester is.”

How do you describe your style?

ADVERTISEMENT

Eccentric.

Please tell us about the influence of Tokyo.

The Harajuku neighborhood in specific had tons of really unique boutiques and in ways was kind of like a Mecca pilgrimage for those who like Streetwear. Almost every early Streetwear brand had storefronts. And there were a lot of really exciting consignment and vintage shops as well. Japanese quality is always top notch in my experience. A lot of things I bought from the trips back in the mid-2000s I still have and wear today.

Other sources of inspiration?

Definitely. Growing up watching music videos on MTV and seeing rappers like Clipse, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Lupe Fiasco wearing BAPE and other Streetwear brands was a huge influence. For Streetwear as a whole, as an Asian American kid, Wu-Tang Clan was a rap group that clearly leaned into Asian culture. Similarly for NFL and NBA players, it was really influential to see those I admired wearing a lot of these brands and styles during ESPN interviews or whenever they were in street clothes.

Please introduce us to the brands and designers you admire?

Those I'm most passionate about are BAPE/A Bathing Ape; Uniqlo; NBHD; Clot; Fragment; and (Billionaire Boys Club) BBC/Ice Cream; Kaws; and Supreme. Kaws is an artist whom has done quite a few notable collaborations with both Nike, via Jordan, and some other brands. I do have a KAWS X Northface jacket that's my daily driver during the winter. Similarly, Supreme has done tons of collaborations with Nike over the years and I have several pairs of Supreme X Nike sneakers — my most cherished is the Supreme Bruin pack from 2009 in all colorways except white and red.

Having a strong sneaker game is vital for Rudi Braun. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

On the subject of shoes, you said you think you would like to a cobbler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, when you buy something, you're very far removed from the manufacturing or even the literal materials associated with what ends up being a boot or a shoe. Knowing an animal gave the ultimate sacrifice to produce the leather or alternatively a tree had to be grown and cultivated to produce the cork for an outsole, it's easier to be a lot more mindful about consumption. Beyond that, when crafting I'd definitely want to demonstrate that level of care and respect knowing what it took to produce these materials.

As far as accessories go, where are you?

I like watches. I’m not keen on jewelry, but I like watches.

Any cherished sentimental items?

My wedding ring. Our rings weren’t expensive. We thought it was more practical to spend less and save for a house.

Anything else?

A Mala bracelet from my grandmother.

Parting thoughts on the timelessness of your style?

ADVERTISEMENT

I think I pass on the younger side as far as appearance and it hasn't been totally uncommon for me to be mistaken for an intern or new-grad in the days I do have to be in an office. Though it can be embarrassing at times, I definitely view it as a badge of honor as I'd rather be young at heart than conform to being a "grown up."

Rudi Braun keeps it casual. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.