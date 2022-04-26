Tasty things are springing up all around us

They're on their way, slowly, but it won't be too long before all those spring vegetables will be on our tables: asparagus, radishes, mesclun greens, spinach, rhubarb (yes, it's a vegetable), scallions, and ramps, or wild garlic.

The adventurous among us will be out foraging for wild edibles like morels and fiddleheads. Lest you think foraging is a simple stroll through the woods, trust me, it's not. You need sharp eyes and patience. The best place to get all of these locally grown vegetables is our farmers market.

This is a wonderful time to eat. A bonus is that most of these don't need a lot of time to prepare, hardly any kitchen time at all. This is also definitely a case where less is better. The motto: keep it simple.

Most of these spring treats come to the season slowly, one here, one there, but every one is worth waiting for and enjoying every day. It's a short season. Among the favorites:

Asparagus. Here the less cooking the better. Blanch for 4-6 minutes in simmering water, then run under cold water to stop the cooking. These early ones are also tasty eaten raw. The trend is to grill them or roast in the oven but they're full flavor is best when they are just blanched. They keep best standing in water in the refrigerator.

Early greens. Treats like arugula, dandelion greens, escarole and watercress add a new dimension to the salads you've been having all winter. Eat them on their own or add to whatever other greens you've been using like romaine. To enjoy their flavors keep the dressing light, a little olive oil, a little balsamic.

Radishes. With their crisp, peppery taste, what distinguishes them is their range of colors and shapes, round or elongated. Watermelon radishes are especially fun since when you slice them you see a multi-colored inside. As a snack some folks just eat them with a little salt. Try them sliced thin and salted on a slice of buttered bread. Radishes can also be sautéed, roasted and pickled. You can also cook the greens, much like you would spinach.

Mushrooms. One of the most popular but difficult to come by are the wild mushrooms, especially morels. Wild ones have a taste that is deep and earthy that the cultivated variety don't bring to the plate. They also have their own rules, popping up where they feel like it. I was always told to look for morels around Mother's Day or when the lilacs bloom, in a forested area. There are those lucky souls who have over searching discovered secret areas where they always find them. Don't ask, they won't tell.

Rhubarb. One can't talk about spring vegetables without mentioning rhubarb, that favorite of backyard gardens. The red stalks, though a vegetable, are used more like a fruit. Very tart, the mistake many cooks make is by adding too much sugar. Rhubarb sauce is a treat over ice cream. As a chutney it pairs well with pork and chicken, but the most popular way it's used is in strawberry-rhubarb pie.

Scallions. Also called green onions, these are mild enough to use generously. A handful, chopped, improves nearly ever savory dish, even just stirred into cream cheese and used as a spread or a dip. They can also be sprinkled over soups, noodles or folded into scrambled eggs. Versatility is their middle name.

Home cooks and local chefs will be using and enjoying most of these over the next few weeks as they become available. Chris Rohe, owner/chef of Prescott's Grill, has a large garden that provides many ingredients for him in the restaurant. Interestingly what he describes as a vegetable for this season is zucchini, which surprised me since I associate that vegetable more with late summer. He'll be using what he's grown in the coming weeks in pastas, breads, sautéed and grilled.

