Teacups get a second serving as herb containers

A few tea cups at New Generatons of Harmony contain plants and herbs.<br/> Contributed

Winter is an ideal time to start growing herbs for herbal tea, to add to soups and more — and why not grow them in a vintage teacup or a cute small colorful McCoy flower pot.

“A little herb garden is so simple to create and care for, said Melissa Placzek, Red Wing, author, photographer and “chindeep.com” blogger. "Being able to reach for fresh, fragrant herbs is such a pleasure, you will wonder where this tiny garden has been all your life.”

Pick up any magazine these days and you may see an herb or miniature flower garden growing in a kitchen. It's kind of like a winter retreat.

I know many of you have the vintage teacups or cute flower pots. Have you put a plant or herbs them or even thought about a wall herb garden?

In days of old it was customary for the woman of the house to look after her own herb garden, be it an inside pot garden or outside in the back yard garden. She would decide which herbs were to be grown as well as where to plant them, and was responsible for the weeding, harvesting, drying and cooking, making them into tea, wine and simple medicines.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mug like this one found at Adourn would make a good kitchen counter herb container. The color-coordinated knit mats make the package a sweet gift.<br/> Contributed

Vintage finds for the garden

Yard sales, flea-markets, antique and thrift shops are great places to find vintage teacups, flower pots and more for herbs and small plants.

"If you are not having tea parties and your teacups, mugs and more are just sitting in the cupboard looking pretty, why not put them to good use?” Placzek asked.

Sarah Kieffer of Sarah's Uniques & Jim's “Man”tiques in St.Charles said the store has a large selection of teacups, most in the $5 range.

"They are beautiful in your kitchen window, on your porch, or on your kitchen table,” she said.

Erica Thilges, manager of New Generations of Harmony said that besides the cups and mugs "there are so many other collectibles that can be used for your mini gardens such as vintage tins, enamelware, egg cups, flour sifters or even old trophies.”

Tips for indoor gardening

Any location in your house that receives six hours a day of sunlight a day can be used for an indoor herb garden. Many herbs are subject to drying out, so check the soil moisture and mist frequently along with regular watering to help.

The broader the leaf, the better they do indoors. Generally, if an herb does well in partial shade outdoors, it will do well in a sunny indoor exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tea cup garden brightens Valentine's Day or any day.<br/> Contributed

My indoor herbs include parsley, lemon balm, mint, chives and some varieties of thyme and oregano.

Not interested in herbs in a teacup? How about a miniature potted violet? Water every few days with a little fertilizer and it will bring the promise of spring right into your house. For light, it will tolerate direct sunlight only in early mornings or late afternoons with a western or southern exposure.

What a perky plant to jump start spring, inexpensive — usually less than $3 — easy to maintain and if I should happen to neglect the poor thing, I can simply throw it away and buy another at the local grocery store and still feel good about it.

Brighten up your house with one, two or three — or better yet, share one with someone this Valentine's Day.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .