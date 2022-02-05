SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Teacups get a second serving as herb containers

Columnist Sandy Erdman says indoor gardening requires little maintenance but provides a big reward.

By Sandy Erdman
February 05, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
Herbs.jpg
A few tea cups at New Generatons of Harmony contain plants and herbs.<br/>
Contributed

Winter is an ideal time to start growing herbs for herbal tea, to add to soups and more — and why not grow them in a vintage teacup or a cute small colorful McCoy flower pot.

“A little herb garden is so simple to create and care for, said Melissa Placzek, Red Wing, author, photographer and “chindeep.com” blogger. "Being able to reach for fresh, fragrant herbs is such a pleasure, you will wonder where this tiny garden has been all your life.”

Pick up any magazine these days and you may see an herb or miniature flower garden growing in a kitchen. It's kind of like a winter retreat.

I know many of you have the vintage teacups or cute flower pots. Have you put a plant or herbs them or even thought about a wall herb garden?

In days of old it was customary for the woman of the house to look after her own herb garden, be it an inside pot garden or outside in the back yard garden. She would decide which herbs were to be grown as well as where to plant them, and was responsible for the weeding, harvesting, drying and cooking, making them into tea, wine and simple medicines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mug.jpg
A mug like this one found at Adourn would make a good kitchen counter herb container. The color-coordinated knit mats make the package a sweet gift.<br/>
Contributed

Vintage finds for the garden

Yard sales, flea-markets, antique and thrift shops are great places to find vintage teacups, flower pots and more for herbs and small plants.

"If you are not having tea parties and your teacups, mugs and more are just sitting in the cupboard looking pretty, why not put them to good use?” Placzek asked.

Sarah Kieffer of Sarah's Uniques & Jim's “Man”tiques in St.Charles said the store has a large selection of teacups, most in the $5 range.

"They are beautiful in your kitchen window, on your porch, or on your kitchen table,” she said.

Erica Thilges, manager of New Generations of Harmony said that besides the cups and mugs "there are so many other collectibles that can be used for your mini gardens such as vintage tins, enamelware, egg cups, flour sifters or even old trophies.”

Tips for indoor gardening

Any location in your house that receives six hours a day of sunlight a day can be used for an indoor herb garden. Many herbs are subject to drying out, so check the soil moisture and mist frequently along with regular watering to help.

The broader the leaf, the better they do indoors. Generally, if an herb does well in partial shade outdoors, it will do well in a sunny indoor exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT

TeaCupGarden.jpg
A tea cup garden brightens Valentine's Day or any day.<br/>
Contributed

My indoor herbs include parsley, lemon balm, mint, chives and some varieties of thyme and oregano.

Not interested in herbs in a teacup? How about a miniature potted violet? Water every few days with a little fertilizer and it will bring the promise of spring right into your house. For light, it will tolerate direct sunlight only in early mornings or late afternoons with a western or southern exposure.

What a perky plant to jump start spring, inexpensive — usually less than $3 — easy to maintain and if I should happen to neglect the poor thing, I can simply throw it away and buy another at the local grocery store and still feel good about it.

Brighten up your house with one, two or three — or better yet, share one with someone this Valentine's Day.

Also Read
020522.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Why it's important to identify unknown insects rather than rush to spray with chemicals
"Fielding Questions" columnist also answers questions about where to place a grow light above seedlings and when to cut back geraniums.
February 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Tammy Swift online column sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
'Donut' despair: The glazed-doughnut skin care trend is here!
There’s little doubt that Hailey Bieber's “glazed doughnut skin” trend will surely be more popular than Willem DaFoe’s ill-fated Beef Jerky Skincare Line of 2003 or Wilford Brimley's Boiled Chicken Skincare trend of 1987. But if I put that much oil on my face, I'd break out so violently that I would look more like an everything bagel.
February 04, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
020522.F.FF.GROWINGTOGETHER.Celosia-Flamma-Orange.jpg
Lifestyle
More award-winning flowers and vegetables for 2022
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler runs through some new plant varieties that have picked up honors already.
February 04, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .

Antiques & Collectibles — Sandy Erdman column sig

Related Topics: HOME AND GARDENSANDY ERDMAN
What to read next
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
We are all sinners, Catholic Church is no exception
Columnist Mark Nuehring says there is more to the church than just one issue.
February 05, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Nuehring
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Pack your suitcase with things that help you on your journey
Columnist Emily Carson asks are your current practices contributing to your well-being and the well-being of the world? If so, keep them in the suitcase. If not, maybe it’s time to leave a few habits behind or add something new along the way.
February 05, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Your Style - Audrey Robinson
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Audrey Robinson dresses for function over fashion
'No pocket, no point'
February 05, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Church elects officers; women's meeting Feb. 10; center gets new director
PINE ISLAND — Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island held its annual congregational meeting Jan. 23.
February 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports