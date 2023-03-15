That's using your head

Cabbage has definite PR problems. It's a vegetable that is probably at the bottom of our lists, except when it's time to make coleslaw. Or when St. Patrick's Day rolls around this time of year and we all get a hankering for cabbage and its best friend, corned beef.

That dish will likely be on every restaurant menu as well as being cooked in homes where serving it is a long-time tradition. Other times of the year cabbage, however, cabbage is the "also ran" on our vegetable list. It shouldn't be, but it is.

On the plus side it has been around literally for centuries and has quite a history. As one of the oldest domesticated food crops, through history it has, among other things, kept sailors from developing scurvy and saved Russian peasants from starvation. And cabbage has always been a long-time staple in northern European cuisine.

A Sriracha-lime slaw (half a head of cabbage, chopped, two bell peppers — one yellow, one orange — chopped, 1/4 cup fresh chopped chives, mixed with 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 Tbsp. Sriracha sauce, 1 Tbsp. lime juice) makes a great addition to pork tacos with feta cheese. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

Cabbage is also synonymous with the history of fermentation, from sauerkraut to kimchi.

It would be hard to find a country whose cuisine doesn't include cabbage in some way. England has its "bubble and squeak," a fried dish using leftovers of potatoes, cabbage and sometimes meat. The Irish colcannon is a favorite combining mashed potatoes and cabbage, and the Scottish have something similar called rumbledethumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many more cabbage dishes with endless possibilities from country to country.

Hearty, it can be prepared any number of ways from braising, to roasting to grilling to a simple sauté in onions and butter. Actually it cooks up better than most other greens. It also adds heft when added to soups or paired with other vegetables like carrots and potatoes.

Try sautéing and mixing it in with noodles, a simple dish getting attention. The leaves from a large cabbage, once lightly steamed, are perfect for stuffing with a meat, then rolling up. Try wrapping a brat in one.

The turn-off with cabbage is the pungent odor it gives off while it's being cooked. So called "experts" have put forth all sorts of ideas to avoid the aroma, but the simple solution is to turn on the kitchen exhaust fan and/or open windows and doors. It's the price we pay for cooking with and enjoying this vegetable.

Cabbage belongs to the Brassica family which includes kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, also with strong distinctive aromas and flavors. Cabbage varieties including red, Savoy and Napa are also in this group. Interestingly, there are recipes where chopped Brussels sprouts are used in place of cabbage.

When it comes to buying a head of cabbage select a fresh one, however you plan on using it. The packaged, shredded cabbages often have an off-taste to me and could affect the quality of what you are making. To get the best whole one, check the color — it should have a bright color and the leaves must be tight. It should also feel heavy for its size. You can also check the stem end — if cracked, it's been in storage awhile.

Cabbage itself is a great keeper, but don't cut it up until just before you use it. What's left can be wrapped, refrigerated and will last close to two weeks. This is also a vegetable that is very healthy for us. It has ample amounts of vitamns K, C and B6, and is especially high in fiber, which helps the digestive tract. Depending on how it's prepared it can be low in calories. It's also affordable and versatile. In short, cabbage deserves our time and attention.

Braised cabbage with bacon and onion

4 strips bacon

1/2 small onion, minced

1 tablespoon chicken broth

1/2 large cabbage, cored and cut into 1/4-inch shreds

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Salt and ground pepper

ADVERTISEMENT

Fry bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan with slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Crumble into small pieces. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon bacon drippings. Add onion to remaining drippings and sauté until lightly colored, about 1 minute. Add stock, then cabbage and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover and continue to simmer, stirring once in awhile until cabbage is wilted but still a bright color, 7-9 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Put in serving bowl and sprinkle with crumbled bacon.

Crispy chicken thighs and cabbage

4 bone-in, skin-on, chicken thighs

Half a large head of cabbage, sliced into1-inch wedges

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Cast iron skillet

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange chicken, skin side down in a cold cast iron pan. (This is how they get crispy!) When the skin releases easily from the pan and is golden brown, about 15 minutes, move the thighs around to ensure even browning another few minutes. Use tongs to move thighs to a plate, skin-side up. Add cabbage wedges to the skillet and turn them to coat in the drippings. Season with salt and pepper and continue to cook for a few minutes. Put chicken back in skillet, skin side up, on top of the cabbage wedges and transfer to oven. Roast 15-20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken from skillet, keeping skin-side up. Put skillet with cabbage and drippings back in the oven until cabbage has browned and is soft, another 5 minutes. Serve chicken on top or along side the cabbage.

Cabbage gratin

1 medium head cabbage (abut 3 pounds) cut through core into 8 wedges

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt plus more for seasoning

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

2 medium shallots, quartered

4 garlic cloves

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon butter

1-1/2 cups shredded Gruyere

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

Preheat oven to 350. Put cabbage on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with oil. Season lightly with the salt and pepper. Roast until cabbage is tender and edges golden, 30 minutes. Meanwhile put shallots, garlic, cream, thyme, 1-1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir occasionally, until garlic and shallots are tender. Let cool, then puree in a blender. Smear the butter in a 3-quart shallow baking dish. Arrange cabbage so wedges are lying on cut side, pour cream mixture over. Bake uncovered until cream thickens, 40 minutes. Remove from oven and cool 30 minutes. Heat broiler. Sprinkle cheeses evenly over the cabbage. Broil until cheeses are bubbling and the gratin is browned, 3 minutes. Top with more thyme leaves if desired.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .