The art of decorating and collecting Polish and Ukrainian eggs

Egg decorating is always a fun project for kids, but can be just as much fun for adults. The most familiar is the dyed colored Easter eggs using food coloring or the kits found at the local store.

Another similar technique that some designers use is an art form called “pysanky” method that originated in Ukraine, in which wax and liquid dye produce elaborate designs. This technique was brought to the United States by immigrants along with their pysanky eggs that were family heirlooms.

Pysanky egg decorating can be different from anything you have ever tried before, but may be something everyone likes to try and most everyone likes to see. The fact is that very few people have the skill to do this fine art of egg decorating and preserving its uniqueness, but Jodi Brom, Goodview, who was the curator at the Winona History Center and present owner of the Goodview Haven retreat in Goodview, has taught it.

“Egg decoration has been passed down through many European ethnic cities, Croatia, Poland, and Ukraine.” she said. “There are decorated eggs in Greece in the Greek Orthodox Church but are just decorated eggs, no name. Polish egg decorating uses layers of wax and powerful natural dyes to create intricate patterns. When your design is finished all the layers of wax are melted away to reveal your colorful design.

“It is a time-consuming process that requires practice and steady hands to draw various symbols on eggs," Brom said. "The designs represent seasonal changes, a new rebirth and Christianity. In Polish the eggs are called ‘pisanki’, meaning to write. In Ukraine ‘Pysanky’ and in Croatia ‘Pisanica.’

“Originally, 'pisanki' was a pagan ritual involving parallels between the yoke of the egg and sun, and the white of the egg with the moon and the eggs were believed to possess magical powers and were often used in sun-worshiping ceremonies," Brom said. "As Christianity spread throughout the land, the eggs were adopted as a religious symbol for the Easter season.” Brom has done classes at the Winona Polish Museum as well.

She shared a few book titles for people interested to learn more. They include:



"Patterns for Ukrainian Style Easter Eggs" by Lori Popow

"A Kid's Guide To Decorating Ukrainian Easter Eggs" by Natalie Perchshyn

"Beginner Pysanky: Ukrainian Easter Eggs" by Lori Popow

Ukrainian Easter egg design books by Luba Perchyshyn.

Supplies can be gotten from the Ukrainian Gift Shop in Minneapolis, www.ukrainiangiftshop.com, or Best Pysanky at www.bestpysanky.com .

Luba Perchyshyn, one of the authors named above, was involved with the Ukrainian Gift Shop. She recently died and the family runs the businesses now.

“I took a class from her granddaughter at the Ukrainian Community Center in St Paul," Brom said.

Finding decorated eggs

Creating this form of egg art is a challenging process, but one that can be done by a skilled crafter. The simplest designs can probably take a few hours.

If doing the actual work is not appealing to you, there are many places on the Internet where Ukraine wooden eggs and emptied hand-blown eggs may be purchased. One such site is Etsy, where they range from $5 to $75 and up in a group. The prices will range depending on the intricacy, the artist, the type of egg, age and condition. Design and detail can also influence the price of an egg.

Decorated goose eggs can be purchased for $100 and decorated ostrich eggs start around $250 on up. Occasionally decorated eggs can be found at art estate sales, antique malls, some gift shops and museums.

Tips

If you have any of these decorated eggs, since they are so fragile they should be picked up between balls of cotton due to the workmanship and to do the same when looking for eggs in shops or at estate sales. Dust lightly with a small soft paint brush as decorated eggs will last indefinitely and become heirlooms with proper care.

The final photo of the Polish-Ukraine egg done by a participant in Jodi Brom's workshop at the Goodview Haven in Goodview. Contributed

An example of an ostrich egg with similar procedure as the Ukraine-Polish eggs with the wax left to do, then the dyes with a Jane Austen theme by Jodi Brom. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .