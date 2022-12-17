The beauty is in the details

“Seeing the beauty and the details — that’s definitely part of my mantra,” said photographer and coffee shop owner Michelle Fagan. That is the lens through which Fagan approaches her work as an artist, member of the small business here and also her personal life.

The Rochester native, with her husband, Shawn, opened Fagan Studios nearly 20 years ago to offer portrait and commercial photography. Fagan also focuses on fine art photography where she captures the fine details of flowers through light, color and lines.

Earlier this year, Fagan and her husband opened Café Aqui within Sargent’s on Second Street Southwest. Explaining that they hope Café Aqui will further support Rochester’s small business community, she said, “There is a really wonderful group of small business owners in Rochester — some incredible people who have done really big, important things. They impress and inspire us all the time.”

Fagan adds that she finds immeasurable joy in volunteering and as a wife and mother of two sons, Lucas, 19, who is a college student in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Jonas, 16, a John Marshall High School student. “I'm so grateful for our life here,” Fagan said.

Please acquaint us with your style.

I'm not really into fashion. I definitely like comfortable, casual, and no-nonsense. Why bother with those high heels! …I'm not into expensive clothing or fancy. I like functional, simple, not what everyone else is wearing. I definitely prefer a casual, friendly, comfortable look.

Origins?

I'm a Minnesotan. I grew up in cold winters and hot summers and I think that might be part of it. I think I'm a really down-to-earth person. I've never been one to put on a persona. I'm here. I don't feel like I need to try to look like someone else or be someone else. … And I'm a very practical person. I learned that from my mom and my dad. I love sweaters and flannels and earth tones — all that is part of that.

What do you hope your style communicates?

Approachability. Warmth. Friendliness.

Valued accessories?

Almost always something handmade or with a special memory behind it. The earrings I have been wearing now are from a Minnesota artist and I actually bought them at Sargent’s. … I have a few pairs of earrings from Mexico, from markets near the Yucatan area. … And a necklace from when Shawn and I went to New York with some friends. I found it a little boutique. It’s a little silver necklace with a pendant, a flower, on it.

Michelle Fagan on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

You’ve said you love scarves. Please tell us a little more.

My favorites are handmade. My current favorite was a gift from a foreign exchange student from Madrid who lived with us last year. When his parents came to visit for spring break, his mother bought me this scarf. It has every color imaginable in it and goes with everything I wear. … My other favorite is from another photographer in town who lived in India for a while. I had an art opening at the Art Center and she brought me a scarf from India.

Other wardrobe favorites?

Actually, the dress that I wore for my photos is very special. It is from a store in Grand Marais called Upstate MN. I have completely fallen in love with it. The owner is wonderful about staying in touch. Shawn and I have businesses totally based on relationships. This trumps everything. So what I love about this, the Grand Marais store is based on the connection and that makes the dress all the more special.

As a practical Minnesotan, please tell us something about your outerwear?

One is a coat I bought at least 10 years ago that I found at a boutique in the Cities. It's Houndstooth, has a collar and big buttons down the front. It goes down to mid-calf or so. It’s unique. … My other go to is an outdoorsy coat — warm, functional, cozy, lightweight. I don't like heavy things that give me a headache and weigh me down.

Lastly, boot and shoe favorites?

Just simple and functional for both. Boots that keep my feet warm in the cold and keep me from slipping on the ice. …For shoes, my absolute favorite is a pair of custom Vans that my youngest son made for me for my birthday in 2020. He went online, took a piece of my art, a macro photograph of a daffodil, and made custom Vans with it. They're this beautiful yellow with a lot of variation in the color. They were just such a sweet, thoughtful gift. And they're my very favorite!

Michelle Fagan on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

