The boys of winter begin their long goodbye

SW PHOTO FOR APRIL 8-10, 2022.jpg
M35, The Shoe-Buckle Cluster.
Contributed
By Mike Lynch
April 08, 2022 09:00 AM
While the “Boys of Summer,” the Minnesota Twins, have hit Target Field, the celestial boys of winter are gradually making their way to the horizon in the western evening sky.

I’m referring to Gemini the Twins, one of the brighter constellations lighting up the winter heavens since last December. As it orbits the sun, Earth is gradually turning away from the direction in space where the stars of Gemini shine. The evening side of the Earth won’t be pointed in the direction of Gemini again until next December when the constellation reemerges in the evening heavens.

When it’s finally dark enough, around 9:30 or so, look in the high southwestern skies for two moderately bright stars right next to each other. These are Gemini’s brightest stars, Castor and Pollux. Those stars are also the names of the two twins that make up Gemini, and they mark the twins' heads.

When it’s dark enough, look for the two crooked lines of fainter stars to the lower right of Castor and Pollux that outline the rest of their bodies. Gemini is one of the 65-plus constellations we see from Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Gemini is also one of the few constellations that sort of looks like what it’s supposed to be. If your skies aren’t plagued with heavy light pollution, Gemini looks like a pair of celestial stickmen.

The star Castor is one of the most interesting stars on the celestial stage. It looks like one star to the naked eye, but with modern telescopes, astronomers have resolved that Castor is, in reality, a collection of six stars dancing around each other in a complex orbital pattern, over 50 light-years away. If you live on a planet in that system that rotates on its axis like Earth, you would have six sunrises and six sunsets every day! Pollux is a single giant star, more than nine times the diameter at a distance of nearly 34 light-years.

With a small telescope or even a halfway decent pair of binoculars, you should, without too much trouble, see Messier Object 35, otherwise known as M35. It’s a fairly bright open cluster of young stars huddled together over 3,800 light-years away. There’s no way you can see all of the stars with your telescope, but it’s believed there are hundreds and hundreds of stars over 100 million years old in that cluster. Believe it or not, that makes them stellar toddlers! They occupy approximately the same area in the sky as a full moon, which helps make it reasonably easy to locate.

M35 has a nickname, the Shoe-Buckle Cluster. Good luck seeing it as that! Some folks see M35 as a human figure with outstretched arms or a flying bird. What do you see? In the attached photograph I took M35 is the bright cluster with a fainter cluster to its right, with a not so catchy name, NGC 2158. It’s much farther away, over 10,000 light-years distant!

According to Greek mythology, Castor and Pollux were the inseparable twin sons of Leda, the mortal queen of Sparta. However, they had two different fathers. How can that be if they’re twins? This is a family column, so I’ll just say Leda had quite a night! Castor’s father was Leda’s husband, King Tyndareus, while Pollux was the love child of Leda and Zeus, the king of the Greek Gods. That made Castor a pure mortal, but Pollux was a half-god.

SW DIAGRAM FOR APRIL 8-10, 2022.jpg

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig

