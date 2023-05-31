The Chicago roots of MyKitta Davis have helped inspire her Med City boutique

MyKitta Davis is a mom of four and former youth worker turned full-time entrepreneur. She is the proud owner and operator of Everyday 365 Clothing LLC. “I started my grassroots clothing business during the pandemic two weeks after giving birth,” she says.

In finding success from hosting a pop-up shop and later a kiosk space at the Apache Mall, MyKitta went on to open a brick and mortar location in downtown Rochester. She was awarded NAACP’s Emerging Entrepreneur in November 2022 and pays it forward through her advocacy of the entrepreneurial endeavors of others.

“Since starting my business, I have helped over a dozen people start their own business or have motivated them to keep going in their current business.”

Your style in three words.

Bold, versatile and comfortable.

What is something you often hear from others as it relates to your style?

I think when people comment on my outfits what they like most is how I accessorize and complete the entire look as I often get, ”I like how you put that together.”

Accessorizing is vital for MyKitta Davis. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Life motto?

Always keep a positive outlook, no matter how hard life gets and never give up. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

How does owning a clothing business impact the way you choose to dress?

My job consists of playing dress-up. Selling clothes, I am always trying new looks and different styles that highlight my clothing brand and also make a bold statement and match my style. I can style a hoodie in so many ways.

What are the origins of your passion for clothing?

From a young age, I started to get into fashion and learned quickly that the way you dress affects the way people view you. My grandma used to work at a fur coat factory in downtown Chicago, and I always observed the mannequins in the shop windows and the clothes they wore.

What makes your style uniquely you?

I believe my style reflects who I am and where I come from on some level. Moving from Chicago at 12 is when I started to care about what I wore and how I dressed. I definitely feel like I am a big city, small town girl, and I feel like my style ultimately reflects that.

Any cultural influences you adopt in your attire?

My love for sneakers comes from growing up in Chicago. In my neighborhood, you were not cool if you didn’t have the fresh hush puppies for school or cool sneakers. And can’t forget about the Airbrushed Dr. Martens.

Best style-related purchase you’ve ever made?

My first fully custom wig. It was a great purchase because good hair can last years.

Repeat purchases?

I have purchased many pairs of Air Force 1 tennis shoes. They are a staple and a must-have sneaker that go with everything. My other frequent purchase is hats; berets, buckets, dad caps, truckers, fedoras, beach hats — I love them all.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

I am slowly getting rid of the crop tops, but I still have more than I should.

Favorite items for spring?

Jean jackets and easy-to-slide-on shoes. I love the new bubble slides — they’re so comfy.

Thoughts on the style scene in Rochester?

It needs a little makeover. I would say it would need to add strip lashes instead of mascara if you know what I mean. We need more shopping options for people who don’t like basic or regular clothing.

MyKitta Davis shows off a put-together look. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

