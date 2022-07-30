The cost of living eternally is giving up your life for Christ

Yes, everywhere you go prices are skyrocketing.

The cost of living increases and the people groan. How will we manage? Yet there is nothing new under the sun.

Even Jesus talked to his followers about the cost of living. He said, “Any of you who does not give up everything, he cannot be my disciple.” (Luke 14:33)

Check this saying out. “Anyone who love his father or mother more than me is not worthy of me. Anyone who loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And anyone who does not take up his cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Who every finds his life will lose it and who ever loses his life for my sake will find it and have eternal life.” (Matthew 10:37)

Everything has a price tag. At the dollar store, we find cheap prices. Things don’t cost much here but the quality is poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can go to a high-end store where prices are high and hopefully the quality of the product will be pristine.

How much are we willing to pay? Jesus said it would cost us everything to follow him. We must lose our very lives.

What does that even mean? How can we lose our lives?

When I first became a Christian, I quickly learned the meaning of losing my life for Christ. I had been a stockbroker chasing after money and the so-called good life.

I would go to bars and drink the happy hour away. I ran with people who valued materialistic things and had little value for God or spiritual things.

I paid the cost to live a life without God. Then one day I just did not want to work anymore. I became discourage and didn’t know why.

I was living in California near the Crystal Cathedral. Soon I found myself wondering over there in search of God.

What was happening to me? I did not understand it. Something had changed and I was confused. Work and money lost its value in my eyes. I felt lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then one day I stopped at a park to sit and think in the warm sunshine. Some hippies were playing their guitars, singing to Jesus and smoking marijuana. I was stunned at the sight.

They had Bibles laying around. I picked one up and as I looked at the Words on its pages, I saw truth. It was as if an invisible force reached into the depths of my being and my eyes saw truth.

At first, it rather scared me. What was that? It was God. That was the beginning of becoming a believer in Jesus Christ.

Someone gave me a Bible and I poured into it. As I did, this incredible love moved in and it was all she wrote. I fell helplessly in love with Jesus.

This love was so powerful that I abandoned all. I quit my job as a broker and changed my entire attitude about life. I lost the old and took on the new.

Because of love, I paid the price. Jesus became my all in all. What is impossible with man is possible with God.

Ilene Blanche is pastor and president at the International House of Prayer Rochester.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.