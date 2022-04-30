The great outdoors makes its way into Vannavanessa’s wardrobe

Being one with nature is at the root of Vannavanessa Passe’s style. The Rochester mom can often be found making environmental-themed jewelry and art with her friends and family.

“I spend most of the warm months outdoors collecting flowers, mushrooms, dead bugs, etc. for my resin artwork.” She shares she has two children, two cats and, not surprisingly, a “home full of plants.”

Vannavanessa Passe on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Describe your style in 3-5 words.

Colorful, flowing, florals, eclectic, and femme.

When did this originate and what spurred your interest?

ADVERTISEMENT

I like to be outside. If I can bring the outside in with plants, I will. If I can wear things that remind me of outside during spring and summer, I will. And if I can’t wear it, I’ll find a way — that’s where the resin comes in.

Any notable secondhand finds?

Noting what of mine is not thrifted would be an easier question to answer. The majority of my closet is thrifted or has been passed to me through friends. A handful is made by me.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

High-waisted bottoms whether it’s skirt, shorts, or sweatpants. The top is crop and a solid color, layered with a warm layer featuring a floral print.

Favorite purchase you've ever made?

A $5 floral sheet dress from Goodwill, hands down.

In your opinion, what's the secret sauce for finding one's confidence?

ADVERTISEMENT

I think dressing for yourself rather than anyone else or following anyone else’s rules for how to dress.

How does hair, makeup and/or accessories play a role in your daily get-ready routine?

Hair and makeup used to be the focus of my style, and that was exhausting. It wasn’t fun. Now I wear clothing that I feel outshines any make or hairstyle I could wear. Sure, I will wear bold makeup sometimes, but it is not a priority for day-to-day. Accessories though, give me them all.

What are you looking forward to sporting as we approach spring/warmer months?

I am looking forward to more long, flowing skirts with tiny color tops and bare feet.

Vannavanessa Passe on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Fill in the blank: I feel my best when ______.

I’m barefoot.

Any current trends you have comments on?

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t like too many trends right now. I’m seeing more low-rise bottoms and it’s not for me.

What is the most daring thing you've done as it relates to style/appearance?

This is a hard question. It doesn’t feel daring anymore, but it did when I first stopped wearing bras about five years ago. It seems to be more accepted, but every once in a while society makes you feel weird about it.

What message do you hope your style conveys to others?

I hope people are inspired to thrift more and exchange clothes with their friends. I hope people dress in ways that express how they feel and represents the things they like in their life.

---

Vannavanessa on Instagram: @lavendersspace

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.