The housing market may not be insane, but it's still crazy

Columnist Dave Ramsey says the housing market has cooled a bit, but there are still plenty of buyers available.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
November 15, 2022 08:00 AM
Dear Dave,

My wife and I are looking to move from Washington, D.C., to Greenville, South Carolina, in a couple of months, and then sell our current home in February or March after she gets things wrapped up with her job. We are a little worried, though, because of all the things we’re hearing about the housing market crashing. Could you speak to this, please?

— Nick

Dear Nick,

Your emotions and things you hear can creep up on you. I get that. But the fact is, there are still four buyers out there for every house that’s up for sale. Now, are the buyers and the market as active and frenzied as they were several months ago? No. But you have to remember, the last couple of years have been crazy-strange times for the housing market.

I’ve been in the real estate business since 1978, and I’ve never seen anything like it. Usually, it takes about 90 days to sell a house. You’ll get some offers, and none of them will be at full price, but everyone will have time to think about things. That’s normal, and it’s probably a lot closer to how things will work themselves out for you now in Greenville.

But in any economy, my advice to you would be don’t buy another house until yours has sold. If you end up with two house payments and your old house is sitting empty while you’re having to pay for the mortgage, taxes, utilities and all the upkeep to make sure it’s ready to show, you’re going to become what’s known as a motivated seller. I don’t want you to just give it away, but you’ll need to be very careful to make sure the timing on this deal makes sense.

Personally, I wouldn’t buy another house until the first one sells.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

