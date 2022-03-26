The illusion of control, and being open to the Spirit

During the season of Lent, this column is featuring a series called, “The Questions of Jesus: Invitations to Go Deeper.” We are focusing each week on a question posed by Jesus. May Lent be a time for open-hearted contemplation, and may we all experience holy surprise at the pathways paved by good questions.

This week’s question: What does it profit them if they gain the whole world, but lose or forfeit themselves? — Luke 9:25

Jesus spent much of his public ministry preparing his disciples for the future. Initially they did a fair amount of observing and listening, but then they were given power and authority to preach, teach and heal, too.

As joyful and miraculous as a life of discipleship would be, Jesus understood that his followers would face immense challenges. There would be opposition, exhaustion, danger and despair along the way. Jesus’ followers would need courage and perspective to stay the course and trust that God was still with them and working through them.

Sometimes Jesus used questions like bright flashing lights drawing the attention of his hearers to what mattered most. Variations of today’s question appear in Matthew, Mark and Luke revealing that for the majority of the gospel writers, this was a significant moment in Jesus’ ministry.

In Luke’s Gospel, this question appeared soon after Jesus told his disciples about his impending death. Then he described that continuing to follow him would require denial of self and participation in collective mission.

Jesus offered his friends a mysterious paradox saying, “For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will save it.” Then he asked today’s question, “What does it profit them if they gain the whole world, but lose or forfeit themselves?”

Jesus expressed to his hearers that there was nothing to be gained worth the cost of losing their deepest, truest selves. The Gospel was originally written in Greek, and the word we translate as ‘world’ is ‘cosmos’ in its original form. What a powerful image! One might gain all the power, wealth, and security this life has to offer and even the whole cosmos, but if they lose themselves along the way, what’s the real profit? Nothing.

The pressure is strong to build lives (and congregations) of predictability and security. From an early age, we’re conditioned to figure out how to control as many variables as possible. But these pursuits generally leave us distracted, empty and disconnected from the divine spark with which we are each endowed.

Life is found not in days spent fortifying the illusion of control, but instead in the releasing of expectations and assumptions. We find life (or life finds us) when we practice increasing openness to the Holy Spirit’s guidance.

There are times, as individuals, when we might lose a sense of connectedness to our core identity as beloved humans created in God’s image. Similarly, there are seasons when we might lose track of our reason for existence as congregations.

Gratefully, God never loses us. God never forfeits us. We’re never outside the GPS range of the Creator’s awareness. Realignment is always possible as we follow the flashing lights directing us toward what matters most.

Additional reflection question:



Have you ever experienced the pressure to “gain the whole world” through your own striving? What were the costs of that path?

When and where do you experience the deepest sense of connectedness to your truest self?

Prayer: Compassionate Creator, we give thanks for opportunities to realign. Reveal to us a wise approach to this mysterious, beautiful, complicated life. In our losing and in our finding, we ask for your guidance. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .