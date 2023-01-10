The 'in' food trends for 2023

If you haven't even decided what you're going to eat for dinner, it's a good guess you might not be thinking ahead to the culinary trends coming in 2023.

What will we be eating, drinking, cooking, baking? It's always interesting — and fun — to speculate. Being curious about what to expect, I spoke with several who might be able to look ahead, based on where we've come from the last year in restaurants, bars and home kitchens.

Chris Rohe, chef and owner of Prescotts (1201 Broadway Ave. S.) sees some big challenges ahead. "The supply chain is difficult right now, affected by the economy, the weather, disease, transportation and after-effects of the pandemic. Trying to get vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli and produce like lettuces is hard. All of that, plus meats are not just hard to come by but expensive. We professionals and home cooks are going to be relying more on local, independent growers and farmers as well as farmers markets. This will be a big year for them."

Chef Tim McCarty of Rochester Golf and Country Club agrees that local growers will have a great year.

"Right now it's hard to figure out how the food chain works because supplies are limited," McCarty said. "It's also challenging to plan new menus because you don't know what you're going to be able to get. I think staying local is the thing. That is definitely going to be a trend."

As I spoke with others and read there were many things mentioned, the biggest being lack of supplies and getting them. However, other things were mentioned. Look through a few here and see where you see yourself and what you might try or do:

Cost concerns: The rising cost of groceries is leading consumers to shop more carefully and to choose less expensive cuts of meats like chicken thighs, beef chuck and pork shoulder. Also, buying in bulk, choosing private labels rather than national brands and cooking more from scratch are definite trends. McCarty adds that cooking from scratch also applies to restaurants. He also predicts that cooking recipes from the Internet will become bigger: "Everything you want to cook is on there."

We'll likely be shopping more in low-budget grocery stores like Aldi's. Consumers will also cut back on eating out or ordering in. Home-cooks will be more creative with leftovers.

Meat replacement: What about plant-based options? The growth here is not surprising though sales of the meat alternatives have slowed way down due to consumer complaints about taste, texture and processing. Regardless, there is still much interest in other plant-based products. Legumes, seaweed, mushrooms and tofu are especially popular.

Alcohol-free: Mocktails have definitely taken their place in the drink culture, going way beyond Shirley Temples, with bartenders using different juices, flavorings and sparkling waters. The growth here is likely because of the focus on healthy eating and living, an indirect result of the pandemic.

Amanda Knutson, a veteran bartender at Chester's (111 Broadway S.) said they offer a few mocktails, which change with the season. "There's a definite market."

Also new on the drink scene is something called a "dirty soda," a combination of your favorite carbonated beverage and other ingredients like creamers and flavored syrups. A trend?

Time machine: Hand-in-hand with scratch cooking comes nostalgia, a new/old trend, with old favorites taking on different ingredients, though still basically your Mom's tuna casserole. The pandemic gave cooking at home a big boost in dishes like pasta, soups, casseroles and stews. Nostalgia is really nothing more than comfort food. This is the time of year for that.

So, which trend will you embrace? And, will I see you at Aldi's?

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .