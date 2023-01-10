99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The 'in' food trends for 2023

Food writer Holly Ebel says watching the food budget and supply chain issues will influence how we eat in 2023.

050821-RM-FARMERS-MARKET-BOOTHS-02116.jpg
Buying local, such as from The Many Hands Garden at the Rochester Farmers Market, will be part of the trend in eating for 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Holly Ebel
January 10, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

If you haven't even decided what you're going to eat for dinner, it's a good guess you might not be thinking ahead to the culinary trends coming in 2023.

What will we be eating, drinking, cooking, baking? It's always interesting — and fun — to speculate. Being curious about what to expect, I spoke with several who might be able to look ahead, based on where we've come from the last year in restaurants, bars and home kitchens.

Chris Rohe, chef and owner of Prescotts (1201 Broadway Ave. S.) sees some big challenges ahead. "The supply chain is difficult right now, affected by the economy, the weather, disease, transportation and after-effects of the pandemic. Trying to get vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli and produce like lettuces is hard. All of that, plus meats are not just hard to come by but expensive. We professionals and home cooks are going to be relying more on local, independent growers and farmers as well as farmers markets. This will be a big year for them."

Chef Tim McCarty of Rochester Golf and Country Club agrees that local growers will have a great year.

"Right now it's hard to figure out how the food chain works because supplies are limited," McCarty said. "It's also challenging to plan new menus because you don't know what you're going to be able to get. I think staying local is the thing. That is definitely going to be a trend."

ADVERTISEMENT

As I spoke with others and read there were many things mentioned, the biggest being lack of supplies and getting them. However, other things were mentioned. Look through a few here and see where you see yourself and what you might try or do:

Cost concerns: The rising cost of groceries is leading consumers to shop more carefully and to choose less expensive cuts of meats like chicken thighs, beef chuck and pork shoulder. Also, buying in bulk, choosing private labels rather than national brands and cooking more from scratch are definite trends. McCarty adds that cooking from scratch also applies to restaurants. He also predicts that cooking recipes from the Internet will become bigger: "Everything you want to cook is on there."

We'll likely be shopping more in low-budget grocery stores like Aldi's. Consumers will also cut back on eating out or ordering in. Home-cooks will be more creative with leftovers.

Meat replacement: What about plant-based options? The growth here is not surprising though sales of the meat alternatives have slowed way down due to consumer complaints about taste, texture and processing. Regardless, there is still much interest in other plant-based products. Legumes, seaweed, mushrooms and tofu are especially popular.

Alcohol-free: Mocktails have definitely taken their place in the drink culture, going way beyond Shirley Temples, with bartenders using different juices, flavorings and sparkling waters. The growth here is likely because of the focus on healthy eating and living, an indirect result of the pandemic.

Amanda Knutson, a veteran bartender at Chester's (111 Broadway S.) said they offer a few mocktails, which change with the season. "There's a definite market."

Also new on the drink scene is something called a "dirty soda," a combination of your favorite carbonated beverage and other ingredients like creamers and flavored syrups. A trend?

Time machine: Hand-in-hand with scratch cooking comes nostalgia, a new/old trend, with old favorites taking on different ingredients, though still basically your Mom's tuna casserole. The pandemic gave cooking at home a big boost in dishes like pasta, soups, casseroles and stews. Nostalgia is really nothing more than comfort food. This is the time of year for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, which trend will you embrace? And, will I see you at Aldi's?

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .

Food for Thought - Holly Ebel column sig

Related Topics: FOODRECIPESHOLLY EBEL
By Holly Ebel
Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com.
Read More
Wabasha-Cabin.jpg
Lifestyle
Wabasha log home offers Mississippi River views for $580K
“It’s well-constructed. The log home is unique, there’s not that many log homes like that in the area,” said Jay Jewson of Jewson Properties. “Its view of wildlife is pretty incredible.”
January 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Orchid, Jan. 7, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Is melted snow good for watering houseplants? Don Kinzler answers that question and more in this week's Fielding Questions
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about orchids blooming in the winter, the cause of holes in potatoes, and whether melted snow is better than tap water for houseplants.
January 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
A blessing for you, dear readers
Columnist Emily Carson switches from prose to poetry for her final "Holy Everything" column.
January 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
010723 Erdman1.jpg
Lifestyle
ClaraLouise brings new and old to downtown Winona
Columnist Sandy Erdman says owner Jylian Charles has inhabited the old W.T. Grant space with an eclectic mix of local creators' goods.
January 07, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman